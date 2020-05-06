Flam: Why I volunteered for a coronavirus vaccine trial

The notion of testing COVID-19 vaccines by deliberately infecting volunteers with the novel coronavirus — something that’s now on the table — isn’t necessarily crazy or unethical. It’s smart, and has benefits that far outweigh the risks.

So-called challenge trials, as scientists call them, vastly speed up the process of vaccine testing and might also help us understand natural immunity of people who’ve already been infected.

This doesn’t mean abandoning the framework of medical ethics that protects human research subjects from abuse. It means recognizing that there are risks and benefits unique to this situation.

In the Washington Post, philosopher Richard Yetter Chappell and bioethics professor Peter Singer made “The Case for Experiments on Human Volunteers,” below which a chorus of commenters fretted that this would exploit poor people, drawn by what few dollars the researchers would hand them as compensation. Some suggested that the authors go first.

That’s not a bad idea, though older males are not the right people to go first (Singer is 73). I should go first. I’m exactly the kind of person who should be part of this experiment. In fact, I just signed up for one.

I found out about the prospect of human challenge studies in late March, when I interviewed Rutgers University ethicist Nir Eyal for a column on rationing ventilators. Later, he gave an interview to the journal Nature on the ethics of human challenge trials.

The problem with ordinary vaccine efficacy trials is that they’re very slow. This is what led Anthony Fauci to warn that it could take 18 months or more to identify a safe vaccine. (The fastest vaccine developed so far — the one for mumps — took four years.) Researchers typically have to test the vaccine on large groups of people and compare them to large groups of unvaccinated people, waiting weeks or months until an appreciable number of both the vaccinated test subjects and the unvaccinated control group to become exposed to the illness in the course of their regular daily lives. Challenge trials short-circuit that process by exposing people deliberately to the virus.

So that I could learn more about volunteering for such a study, Eyal put me in touch with Josh Morrison, who started a foundation called 1daysooner. The website has a place where I was able to add my name to a list of volunteers willing to be COVID-19 vaccine study subjects. Morrison, a former lawyer, told me he started the organization after becoming interested in advocacy and health issues. He’s gathered signatures of more than 3,000 people.

Before COVID-19, his organization facilitated living organ donations. He’s donated one of his kidneys to a stranger. But vaccine studies, even if risky, don’t require such hyper-altruists. What they do require is subjects with the ability to acquire and understand technical information.

Informed consent is a cornerstone of medical ethics. I’ve spent decades interviewing scientists, doing research, understanding new ideas and putting them into a readable format. Since February I’ve been on a steady stream of phone calls with virologists, immunologists, epidemiologists, pulmonologists, hematologists and risk communication experts. I’ve digested and understood what they’ve said. I know other vaccines have caused side effects. If anyone could give fully informed consent, I could.

Other volunteers could be selected from the ranks of scientists, medical students, medical ethicists and others who have the relevant skills to become knowledgeable enough to give genuinely informed consent.