PD Editorial: A tale of two leaders

With a tip of the top hat to Charles Dickens, it was the best of examples, it was the worst of examples.

Here in Sonoma County, we’ve become well acquainted with Capt. Brett Crozier, the Santa Rosa High School graduate who risked his Navy career to safeguard the crew of the USS Theodore Roosevelt from the coronavirus.

Crozier, who contracted COVID-19 along with more 1,100 sailors under his command, wrote a letter seeking help controlling the outbreak, and it found its way into the media, embarrassing the Navy brass. He is still in limbo. After an inquiry, the chief of naval operations recommended returning him to his post, but the acting Navy secretary asked for further investigation. In the meantime, Stars and Stripes reports, he has been assigned to an onshore job in San Diego.

Meanwhile, the commander in chief chose to risk the health of this year’s graduating class at West Point, the U.S. Army academy on New York’s Hudson River.

West Point students were ordered to stay home at the end of their spring break in March because of the coronavirus pandemic. They have continued their studies online, and it was widely expected that commencement ceremonies for the 1,000 seniors would be postponed, as they have been at many universities, or held online in some fashion, as is the plan at Crozier’s alma mater, the U.S. Naval Academy in Annapolis, Maryland.

But Donald Trump isn’t a man to be denied his moment in the sun, and having addressed graduating classes at three other U.S. military academies, he wanted to speak at a West Point graduation before his presidential term expires in January.

So he preempted whatever plans the Army may have been making and announced that there would be a live graduation ceremony on June 13 — and he would be there to give a speech.

As one past West Point graduate told the New York Times, “He’s the commander in chief, that’s his call.” Like good soldiers, the cadets will fall in.

But it won’t be without risking their health. While Americans are being urged to avoid unnecessary travel, the graduating cadets, now scattered across the country, will be required to return to West Point. Many will pass through one of the airports in New York City, the epicenter of the coronavirus pandemic.

According to news accounts, the cadets will be required to undergo coronavirus testing, and they will face up to three weeks of quarantine in campus barracks, perhaps one person to a room, before providing a backdrop for the president.

With the federal government projecting that the daily death toll from COVID-19 will nearly double by the end of May, there’s virtually no chance that New York will have relaxed its ban on large public gatherings by June 13.

But state public health orders don’t apply to the federal government, so Trump must decide whether it’s more important to provide himself a photo opp with West Point cadets (he already staged one at the Army-Navy football game in December) or to protect the health and safety of the newest class of U.S. Army officers.

Sadly, we don’t have to guess which he will choose.

