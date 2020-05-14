Thursday’s Letters to the Editor

Extra outdoor space

EDITOR: I applaud Sonoma County for opening local parks so people can get outside. Everyone needs sunlight, fresh air and exercise to stay healthy. But when I go out to walk, most people still don’t wear masks or put them on around others. People feel healthy, but many people aren’t showing symptoms.

To prevent overcrowding, parks should be expanded, and more parks and trails should be created this summer. Easements on fire roads could connect us to the Bay Area Ridge Trail and to the Bay Trail. In each city, some scenic streets could be closed to through traffic to allow pedestrians and cyclists to have more room.

Each lane could go in each direction, as they do for cars. With four lanes, cyclists can use the middle lanes and pedestrians the curb lanes.

Masks that can be worn while jogging or cycling need to be distributed widely, with the side benefit of keeping bugs, dirt and pollution out of our lungs while we’re trying to be healthy.

ROBERT RAVEN

Petaluma

Another option

EDITOR: Thank you for your editorial regarding the California Supreme Court review of the Alameda County Deputy Sheriff’s Association lawsuit seeking restoration of pension spiking (“Court gets second chance on pensions,” May 5).

As insidious as pension spiking is, the greater issue as you note is whether the court will use the opportunity to address the so-called California rule. It is, of course, the rule used to prevent cities or counties and their public employee unions from negotiating any reduction in pension benefits (even if sought by the employees in exchange for higher wages or better health care).

The court declined a similar opportunity last year to amend the California rule, and there is really no reason to expect different results this time. Your editorial suggests that if the court ducks the issue again, cities and counties will have no remaining options for reining in skyrocketing pension costs other than raising taxes or cutting services. There is another option.

Only because state senators and Assembly members beholden to powerful public employee union interests refuse to bring this matter up legislatively are we left to seek a judicial remedy. A legislative resolution is readily available if state officials would simply put the public’s interest ahead of the union’s interest. What are the odds of that?

DAN DRUMMOND

Executive director, Sonoma County Taxpayers Association

An ulterior motive?

EDITOR: Obscure, unknown epidemiologists are now famous. They appear on TV, interviewed by the press, suddenly held in high esteem. They toil at full pay and benefits with great pensions. People hang on their every word. They glow in the spotlight. No wonder they want this to go on forever. It is not the science, but the scientists we question.

TIMOTHY LONG

Petaluma

Federal workers

EDITOR: I never thought Donald Trump was a qualified presidential candidate, and I never thought he would be elected. But he was. There are many things one could fault him for, but one in particular continues to keep me up at night: Trump’s total disregard for government employees — people who have dedicated their lives to public service.