Thursday’s Letters to the Editor

May 14, 2020, 12:07AM
Extra outdoor space

EDITOR: I applaud Sonoma County for opening local parks so people can get outside. Everyone needs sunlight, fresh air and exercise to stay healthy. But when I go out to walk, most people still don’t wear masks or put them on around others. People feel healthy, but many people aren’t showing symptoms.

To prevent overcrowding, parks should be expanded, and more parks and trails should be created this summer. Easements on fire roads could connect us to the Bay Area Ridge Trail and to the Bay Trail. In each city, some scenic streets could be closed to through traffic to allow pedestrians and cyclists to have more room.

Each lane could go in each direction, as they do for cars. With four lanes, cyclists can use the middle lanes and pedestrians the curb lanes.

Masks that can be worn while jogging or cycling need to be distributed widely, with the side benefit of keeping bugs, dirt and pollution out of our lungs while we’re trying to be healthy.

ROBERT RAVEN

Petaluma

Another option

EDITOR: Thank you for your editorial regarding the California Supreme Court review of the Alameda County Deputy Sheriff’s Association lawsuit seeking restoration of pension spiking (“Court gets second chance on pensions,” May 5).

As insidious as pension spiking is, the greater issue as you note is whether the court will use the opportunity to address the so-called California rule. It is, of course, the rule used to prevent cities or counties and their public employee unions from negotiating any reduction in pension benefits (even if sought by the employees in exchange for higher wages or better health care).

The court declined a similar opportunity last year to amend the California rule, and there is really no reason to expect different results this time. Your editorial suggests that if the court ducks the issue again, cities and counties will have no remaining options for reining in skyrocketing pension costs other than raising taxes or cutting services. There is another option.

Only because state senators and Assembly members beholden to powerful public employee union interests refuse to bring this matter up legislatively are we left to seek a judicial remedy. A legislative resolution is readily available if state officials would simply put the public’s interest ahead of the union’s interest. What are the odds of that?

DAN DRUMMOND

Executive director, Sonoma County Taxpayers Association

An ulterior motive?

EDITOR: Obscure, unknown epidemiologists are now famous. They appear on TV, interviewed by the press, suddenly held in high esteem. They toil at full pay and benefits with great pensions. People hang on their every word. They glow in the spotlight. No wonder they want this to go on forever. It is not the science, but the scientists we question.

TIMOTHY LONG

Petaluma

Federal workers

EDITOR: I never thought Donald Trump was a qualified presidential candidate, and I never thought he would be elected. But he was. There are many things one could fault him for, but one in particular continues to keep me up at night: Trump’s total disregard for government employees — people who have dedicated their lives to public service.

The individuals who were subpoenaed to testify before Congress regarding Ukraine and all those inspectors general. And then there are Sally Yates, James Mattis, John Kelly and the heads of the Environmental Protection Agency and the Department of Veterans Affairs and, now, Dr. Rick Bright, the director at the Biomedical Advanced Research and Development Authority, a vaccine expert who understood the real danger in floating Trump’s “cure” for the coronavirus, hydroxychloroquine.

These are real people who have dedicated their lives for the public good. How many people in the future will feel safe working for the government if telling the truth may get you fired? Do you care?

SHIRLEY GROSS

Petaluma

Solutions, not blame

EDITOR: Every day the administration announces another culprit in the cause of the pandemic creating so much pain and suffering to so many throughout the world. What we should be doing is leading a worldwide cooperative effort of health and intelligence experts to gain a precise understanding of the coronavirus’s origin and its epidemiology and make recommendations to avoid future pandemics.

The timeline for this work should have a Manhattan Project level of urgency, and there must be an upfront agreement there will be no blame to any country or organization nor any future reparations — “just the facts, ma’am.”

This effort should be announced and organized so it operates without political grandstanding, with results announced when the study is finished and consensus is reached. At the same time, all finger-pointing and excuses must stop.

DON RAIMONDI

Santa Rosa

White House infections

EDITOR: Donald Trump’s press secretary, Kayleigh McEnany, called widespread testing for coronavirus “nonsensical.” Now that two West Wing employees have tested positive for COVID-19, widespread testing and contact tracing are essential at the White House. So the Trump administration listens to epidemiologists and medical professionals for advice to keep the White House open and safe, but they want us to listen to Trump, his sycophants and Fox News propagandists for our marching orders. Give me a break.

DONALD FELEAY

Santa Rosa

