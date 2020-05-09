Lopez: Older folks, like me, aren’t so expendable

I’ve got a Medicare card in my wallet and a target on my back.

“Sacrifice the weak, reopen,” said a protest sign in Tennessee.

In Antioch, next door to the Bay Area town I grew up in, a planning commissioner said that “the sick, the old, the injured,” along with the homeless, should be left to die from COVID-19 and ease the burden on society.

Even the 70-year-old lieutenant governor of Texas offered himself up as a sacrificial lamb, saying if more people have to die to save the economy for future generations, “I’m all in.”

And California Gov. Gavin Newsom initially advised hospitals to prioritize younger people for care during the pandemic, although those guidelines were later retracted.

Am I going to have to dig through all the junk in my garage and pull out my musket to defend myself?

It’s no accident that nursing homes — with too few supplies and resources for patients and employees — have become killing fields in a nation that has underfunded public health and failed to provide proper state and federal oversight of profiteering elder care companies. We geezers are seen as expendable.

I’d like to think those who are saying we have to choose between returning to work and saving lives — as if we can’t do both — are in a minority. But as my Los Angeles Times colleague Laura Newberry reported, ageism is running amok as we square off against each other during an epidemic that is claiming thousands of lives daily, with a majority of the victims up there in years.

“What we are seeing in public discourse is an increasing portrayal of those over the age of 70 as being all alike with regard to being helpless, frail and unable to contribute to society,” eight alarmed psychologists from around the world wrote in a paper for the Gerontological Society of America.

I didn’t think much of it at the time, but when I went to pick up some takeout the other evening, two young folks blew past me perilously close, one on a bike and one on a scooter. Now I’m wondering if maybe they were members of a posse looking to herd gray-haired weaklings off to the nursing homes.

I exaggerate a bit, sure. But the pandemic is bringing out our best instincts and our worst, as well.

As I’ve said in the past, I think we need to prioritize health spending, and I question the wisdom of using every medical procedure available to keep terminally ill people alive only so they can suffer a little longer.

But this isn’t about whether it’s wise to prolong death. What I’m seeing now is an ugly strain of divisiveness and a coldhearted, me-first, survival-of-the-fittest mentality.

“I feel that we live in a society where youth and beauty are always” idealized, said Akila Gibbs, executive director of the Pasadena Senior Center, which is checking up regularly on 3,000 of its most isolated members and delivering 160 to 170 meals daily to those in need.

“Some of these people haven’t eaten in four days,” said Gibbs.

“Because government calls Social Security an entitlement,” Gibbs said, “I think it sends the message that older adults are weighing down the economy.. If you’re lucky, everyone is going to grow older, so all these things you don’t care about now, you’re going to want someone to care about when you’re older.”