PD Editorial: Nazi Germany surrendered 75 years ago

Recent years have seen a slew of remembrances and celebrations of the great battles and moments of World War II. Dunkirk, Normandy and others deserve no less. On this day, however, let us also remember the victory itself.

The United States and its allies celebrated victory over Nazi Germany 75 years ago. Months of hard fighting in the Pacific lay ahead, but V-E Day — Victory in Europe Day — formally closed military operations in the bloodiest theater of World War II. The defeat of Hitler’s Germany was an occasion for celebration then and now.

The end came on May 7 in Reims, France, where U.S. Gen. Dwight D. Eisenhower and the Soviet high command accepted unconditional surrender from German Gen. Alfred Jodl. The official announcement came a day later, and May 8 was designated V-E Day.

In Great Britain, which had endured six years of sometimes lonely but always stalwart struggle against Hitler, V-E Day brought undiluted joy. Princess Elizabeth, who in 1953 would become queen of England, joined her people as they danced in the streets of London. The Manchester Guardian called it “a moment of immense deliverance.”

In the United States, which joined the Allied cause in Europe only after Japan’s attack on Pearl Harbor on Dec. 7, 1941, the response to V-E Day was tempered by awareness of the deadly work ahead. “Los Angeles paused briefly … to digest the news of victory in Europe,” the Los Angeles Times reported, “then turned its eyes westward to Japan and reclenched its fists.”

By V-E Day, however, the Allies’ ultimate victory had come to be seen as an eventuality — in contrast to the dark days of a few years earlier, when fascism in Europe and imperialism in Asia were ascendant.

With Germany in ruins and Japan in retreat, the Allies could begin to imagine the post-war world. That future remained uncertain, though. Even on V-E Day, it was apparent that the end of one terrible war would not mean an end to conflict.

“If the war has tried our courage and endurance,” the Guardian noted in the midst of the victory celebrations, “the peace will test out wisdom and faith.”

The newspaper was referring to emerging tensions among the Allies over the organization of post-war Europe. At the Yalta conference three months earlier, Josef Stalin’s intention to retain control over territory occupied by the Red Army became clear. At the Potsdam conference a month after V-E Day, the United States and Great Britain — both by then under new leadership — faced the reality of a Soviet sphere of influence.

Less than a year after V-E Day, Winston Churchill, the British wartime leader, spoke of an “iron curtain” falling across the heart of Europe. In the phrase used by John F. Kennedy in his 1961 inaugural speech, V-E Day brought “a hard and bitter peace.”

But to a war-weary world, even an uneasy peace was a blessing. V-E Day closed one theater of a war that claimed the lives of tens of millions — including 407,000 Americans, 31,000 Californians and 179 residents of Sonoma County.

“We have earned the right to hope,” the Guardian said 75 years ago — a right hard-won then, and a right still to be cherished 75 years later.

