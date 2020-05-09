The Last Word: This week’s top picks

“I don’t know what happened here, but I’m blaming China.”

MAURICE FLIESS, Reston, Virginia

“Dang, still no stimulus check.”

STEPHEN SHORE, Windsor

“Still no valentines?”

ELLEN SKAGERBERG, Santa Rosa

“This is the thanks I get for returning my census forms on time?”

JIM LANCE, Healdsburg

“It looks like my stimulus check came in the front door and flew out the back.”

JANET ELLIS, Rohnert Park

“At this point, I wouldn’t mind a little junk mail.”

MARK BOWMAN, Santa Rosa