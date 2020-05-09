Subscribe

PD Editorial: California isn’t subsidizing other states anymore

THE EDITORIAL BOARD
May 9, 2020, 12:13AM

California’s moral high ground isn’t as high as it used to be when it comes to federal taxing and spending. Our state that used to be a huge net giver to the federal budget now breaks even. Don’t start cheering, though, especially if you’re young.

It was only a decade ago that then-Gov. Arnold Schwarzenegger called out the federal government for California’s shouldering a disproportionate tax burden. At the time, the state got back only 78 cents for each dollar it sent to Washington. At the same time, many states received $1.50, $2 or more back.

That rubbed a lot of people the wrong way. Why should California, which had its own fiscal challenges, subsidize a bunch of other states? Those predominantly red states could keep their taxes artificially low because they were getting a pass-through handout from California and 16 other mostly blue states. No longer. A new analysis by the Rockefeller Institute of Government in New York reports that things have changed. In fiscal 2017, California broke even. It got back a dollar for every dollar it sent to Washington. Only eight states remain net givers to the federal budget.

That satisfies an itch for fiscal justice, at least until you dig into it a bit more. Many states are still making out like bandits. For example. Kentucky, home of Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, brings home $2.41 for each dollar it pays in federal taxes. A half-dozen states more than double their money. California isn’t losing money anymore, but it hasn’t caught up.

California’s gains were in large part thanks to Obamacare. Medi-Cal and other health programs have received billions of dollars that weren’t on the table in the 2000s. The state also has benefited from federal spending on transportation, Social Security, veterans’ benefits, private-sector contracts and disaster relief. That last one, of course, isn’t anything to get excited about.

The ledger probably shifted even further into positive territory this year with the trillions of dollars Washington has spent so far on stimulus and aid. That might help hide a concurrent slide toward the red caused by Republican tax changes that penalized Californians.

Before anyone cheers the new equilibrium, remember that that the shift wasn’t the result of a more equitable distribution of federal funds. It’s possible thanks to ballooning federal deficits and debt. Washington spends more than it takes in, so states can get more than they put in. Of the eight states that continue to pay more than they get, the worst off is Connecticut, and it still gets back 84 cents on the dollar. The other seven all receive 90 cents or more.

A handful of states aren’t really subsidizing the rest anymore; future taxpayers are. It’s not sustainable, and when it comes crashing down, if California is still a tremendous economic engine for the United States, we’ll be back in the red when it comes to federal taxes and spending.

California taxpayers might no longer have as much cause to complain about not getting a fair share from Washington, but their children and grandchildren sure do.

