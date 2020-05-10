PD Editorial: Pandemic flips state from surplus to deep deficit

Grim only begins to describe California’s fiscal condition after the coronavirus outbreak swiftly turned a $21 billion state budget surplus into a $54 billion deficit.

Gov. Gavin Newsom’s budget forecast, released Thursday, projects a $41 billion decline in tax revenue between now and June 30, 2021, coupled with $13 billion in increased spending for health care and safety- net programs.

To put the shortfall in perspective, it’s almost a quarter of the $222 billion spending plan for 2020-21 that Newsom unveiled in January.

And it’s more than triple the $17 billion set aside in a rainy-day fund over the past 10 years as the state clawed its way back from the Great Recession.

A second budget forecast, made public Friday by the state’s nonpartisan legislative analyst, projects a smaller but still substantial deficit, ranging from $18 billion to $31 billion, depending on the depth of the coronavirus recession.

Hopes for a V-shaped recession with a quick recovery appear to be misplaced. Gabriel Petek, the legislative analyst, warned that state budget shortfalls will continue for at least three years and total as much as $126 billion.

If these bleak forecasts are accurate, the fiscal impacts of the coronavirus will be worse than the Great Recession.

“We’ve never experienced anything like this in our lifetime,” Newsom said Thursday.

What it’s going to mean for California residents will be clearer after Newsom delivers his May budget revision later this week.

Likely targets include K-12 education, which accounts for about 40% of general fund spending. State aid for public schools could be slashed as much as $18 billion — wiping out three-quarters of a $24 billion increase in state education spending since 2013.

Other possible targets identified in an analysis by CalMatters include $2 billion requested by big city mayors to combat homeless; $2 billion in emergency rental assistance sought by landlords; state subsidies for affordable housing projects; an expansion of the earned income tax credit for low-wage workers and proposals to increase state spending on child care and preschool programs.

Newsom and state lawmakers have until June 15 to complete a budget for the fiscal year that starts July 1.

Six months ago, they expected to debate ways to spend a huge surplus. Now they’re faced with reconciling a double-digit decline in tax receipts with the increased cost of providing relief for people who have lost their jobs and pandemic-related expenditures such as purchasing masks and other safety equipment for health care workers.

The wildcard will be relief from Washington for state and local governments.

Speaker Nancy Pelosi, a Democrat, is pressing for up to $1 trillion for state and local governments across the country. Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell initially suggested allowing states to go bankrupt, but he is under pressure from fellow Republicans to help. The Hill newspaper reported that Utah Sen. Mitt Romney entered a GOP luncheon this week carrying a chart labeled “Blue states aren’t the only ones who are getting screwed.”

States, like newly unemployed workers, are in financial trouble because of a global pandemic, not because they mismanaged their finances. California, in particular, can point to the cash reserves it built since the recession, which are quickly being drained by the coronavirus.

Even with federal assistance, California will be digging out of this mess for years. Without help, the cuts to public education, housing and other priority programs will be devastating.

