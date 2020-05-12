Subscribe

Thumbs up: Helping students get online

THE EDITORIAL BOARD
May 12, 2020, 12:11AM

The "Follow This Story" feature will notify you when any articles related to this story are posted.

When you follow a story, the next time a related article is published — it could be days, weeks or months — you'll receive an email informing you of the update.

If you no longer want to follow a story, click the "Unfollow" link on that story. There's also an "Unfollow" link in every email notification we send you.

This tool is available only to subscribers; please make sure you're logged in if you want to follow a story.

Please note: This feature is available only to subscribers; make sure you're logged in if you want to follow a story.

Subscribe

Among the unfamiliar concepts thrust upon us by the coronavirus pandemic is distance learning, the idea that students from kindergartners through graduate scholars can keep up with their studies from home. For some students, closed classrooms and electronic communication with teachers and classmates will be just a bump in the road. Others learn better in a classroom. But too many don’t have access to the most basic tool: a computer with a high-speed internet connection.

A recent survey by the Sonoma County Health Action Committee’s cradle to career team found some sobering numbers: About 1 in 4 in Santa Rosa’s Bellevue Union School District and Petaluma’s Two Rock Union School District don’t have internet access at home. The majority of students and teachers in Cazadero’s Montgomery have limited internet access, if any. Those students risk falling behind or failing during the pandemic.

Some of them are getting a chance to succeed, courtesy of Santa Rosa architect Mark Quattrocchi. As Staff Writer Yousef Baig reported, after reading about students who were unable to get online, Quattrocchi’s company, Quattrocchi Kwok Architects, spent more than $300,000 to purchase 60 internet hot spots, each one preloaded with a three-month service plan, and donated them to Two Rock and other school districts in Sonoma and Lake counties for students who couldn’t previously get online to learn. Thumbs up.

You can send a letter to the editor at letters@pressdemocrat.com.

Please read our commenting policy
  • No profanity, abuse, racism, hate speech or personal attacks on others.
  • No spam or off-topic posts. Keep the conversation to the theme of the article.
  • No disinformation about current events. Claims of "Fake News" will be delayed for moderation
  • No name calling. "Orange Menace", "Libtards", etc. are not respectful.
Send a letter to the editor

Our Network

Sonoma Index-Tribune
Petaluma Argus Courier
North Bay Business Journal
Sonoma Magazine
Bite Club Eats
La Prensa Sonoma
Emerald Report
Spirited Magazine