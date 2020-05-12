Thumbs up: Helping students get online

Among the unfamiliar concepts thrust upon us by the coronavirus pandemic is distance learning, the idea that students from kindergartners through graduate scholars can keep up with their studies from home. For some students, closed classrooms and electronic communication with teachers and classmates will be just a bump in the road. Others learn better in a classroom. But too many don’t have access to the most basic tool: a computer with a high-speed internet connection.

A recent survey by the Sonoma County Health Action Committee’s cradle to career team found some sobering numbers: About 1 in 4 in Santa Rosa’s Bellevue Union School District and Petaluma’s Two Rock Union School District don’t have internet access at home. The majority of students and teachers in Cazadero’s Montgomery have limited internet access, if any. Those students risk falling behind or failing during the pandemic.

Some of them are getting a chance to succeed, courtesy of Santa Rosa architect Mark Quattrocchi. As Staff Writer Yousef Baig reported, after reading about students who were unable to get online, Quattrocchi’s company, Quattrocchi Kwok Architects, spent more than $300,000 to purchase 60 internet hot spots, each one preloaded with a three-month service plan, and donated them to Two Rock and other school districts in Sonoma and Lake counties for students who couldn’t previously get online to learn. Thumbs up.

