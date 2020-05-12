Thumbs down: Anti-vaxxers join coronavirus protests

Another insidious contagion is turning up around the country. If it were to spread widely enough, it could undermine efforts to end the coronavirus pandemic. If you haven’t already guessed, we’re talking about contempt for medical science. The anti-vaccine movement is back, joining protests demanding an end to social distancing rules that have helped control the spread of COVID-19.

Three recent demonstrations at the state Capitol in Sacramento were organized by the Freedom Angels Foundation, a group formed to fight SB 276, the state law that eliminated most waivers from mandatory vaccinations for schoolchildren from measles and other easily preventable childhood diseases. Their allies include, among others, some who insist the coronavirus isn’t much more serious than the flu, opponents of 5G cellular networks, some political partisans and others who consider the stay-at-home rules an infringement on their civil liberties.

Nothing will end social distancing requirements faster than developing an effective vaccine. But even by the most optimistic projections, that’s at least a year away. Anti-vax protesters failed in their effort to block the new state law, they were unable to gather enough signatures to place a repeal on the ballot, and we’re confident that most people recognize that giving in to their demands would result in a surge of coronavirus infections. Thumbs down.

You can send a letter to the editor at letters@pressdemocrat.com.