Thumbs up: Planning for a safe election

THE EDITORIAL BOARD
May 12, 2020, 12:07AM

At least 67 people who voted or worked at a polling place during Wisconsin’s primary election in April came down with COVID-19, according to Wisconsin health officials. That was a predictable outcome after a partisan spat involving the governor, legislators and the courts blocked a last-minute bid to switch to a mail-only election. No one should have to risk a deadly disease to vote, and postponing the Nov. 3 election isn’t an option. The solution is to have a vote-by-mail election. For California, Gov. Gavin Newsom settled the question on Friday, signing an executive order directing counties to mail ballots to all registered voters. They can be mailed back, or dropped off at safe locations.

Californians eased its absentee voting rules nearly 40 years ago, allowing anyone to request a mail ballot. Here in Sonoma County, mail ballots accounted for more than 80% of the votes cast in the February primary election. With Newsom’s order, that number can climb to 100% in November. Thumbs up.

