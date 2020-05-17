Oster: Opening schools might be safer than you think

How quickly we “reopen” society depends partly on the day cares, schools and summer camps that parents rely on for child care. Nearly all schools in the United States are closed until August or September; some child care centers have remained open, and others are scheduled to start back up. The fate of summer camps is ambiguous. Parents, meanwhile, can’t go fully back to work until their children are looked after.

Anxious parents are divided on what these institutions should do. On one side are those who worry that at any large gatherings of children and adults, the coronavirus will spread uncontrolled. On the other are those who are concerned about the mental, physical and academic tolls that school closures are taking on children (and adults); they contend that schools are a unique case, because so few young people appear to get COVID-19, or at least its worst symptoms. Perhaps opening schools and child care centers would be safer than opening adults-only workplaces.

Such a choice certainly involves trade-offs. And the only way to make a good decision is to understand those trade-offs. At present, the data suggests that schools might be one of the least risky kinds of institutions to reopen — and that doing so would have tremendous benefits. And we’re lucky it’s only May: Summer camp season offers the chance to test the idea that bringing young people together may not spur a significant spread of the virus. School administrators could draw on the resulting data as they contemplate a broader reopening.

Opening up the economy in an unconstrained way — as President Donald Trump and some governors seem eager to do — will increase cases of cCOVID-19, possibly by a lot. When adults begin working closely together again, many of them will get infected; see, for example, the extremely high infection rate at meatpacking plants. But there is increasing data suggesting that children are relatively unaffected by the virus. This doesn’t mean they cannot get sick, and there have been a few reports of kids becoming very ill with an inflammatory disorder that may be linked to COVID-19. But the incidence of serious or fatal illness among children in the United States and elsewhere is far less than that from, for example, the seasonal flu.

Children, it is true, could be spreaders of the coronavirus even if they don’t show symptoms. But the preliminary evidence on kids’ role in viral spread is, frankly, encouraging. One compelling set of data comes from Australia. Although it’s not yet peer-reviewed, the study, by the staff of that country’s National Center for Immunization Research and Surveillance, analyzes data from 15 primary and high schools in the state of New South Wales from March to mid-April. Across these schools, nine staff members and nine students had COVID-19 and were in close contact with hundreds of other people (specifically, 735 students and 128 staffers). Yet according to the researchers, no staff members or teachers developed COVID-19. One primary school student and one high school student may have contacted COVID-19 from these initial cases — a very low spread rate.

In general, data from Italy, Iceland and China shows low infection rates in kids. In one Italian town that performed extensive testing, researchers found evidence of coronavirus infection in 2.6% of 2,812 people, but none of the 217 children under 10 were infected, and only 1.2% of people age 11 to 20 (three out of 250). If kids are infected at low rates, then spread in schools is likely to be limited.