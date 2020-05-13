PD Editorial: Protect Americans’ privacy from overzealous FBI snooping

COVID-19 might be getting most of the attention these days, but Congress is still working on other items. In fact, this week, the Senate could reauthorize a secretive surveillance court. California Sens. Diane Feinstein and Kamala Harris should join the bipartisan group of lawmakers demanding reforms to protect Americans’ civil liberties.

At issue is the Foreign Intelligence Surveillance Act and the associated FISA court. Without getting too far into the weeds, the court reviews FBI requests to spy on Americans suspected of illegally working with foreign agents. Agents use the information gathered to protect the country against espionage and foreign-hatched plans to harm Americans and American interests.

In theory, the court is supposed to strike a balance between safeguarding the country and safeguarding civil liberties. It operates in secret because it can’t exactly let suspects know they’re about to be surveilled. Yet such power also must be granted rarely lest government run roughshod over First Amendment and Fourth Amendment free speech and privacy protections.

Since the Sept. 11 attacks nearly 20 years ago, federal investigators and a compliant FISA court have eroded civil liberties. Indeed, recent reviews of surveillance requests found widespread mistakes. Commonly, the FBI suppressed potentially exculpatory evidence that might have undermined its request. Perhaps most notoriously, an inspector general found 17 errors or emissions in the FBI’s FISA applications to surveil Carter Page, an adviser to Donald Trump’s presidential campaign in 2016.

Such bending of the rules happens because the FISA court isn’t like the courts with which most people are familiar. A hearing to tap someone’s cellphone or internet connection isn’t an adversarial process in which the government presents its case, the defense gets full access to the evidence and presents its case, and then a judge or jury decides. At the FISA court, the government argues for surveillance without any counterargument except in rare circumstances. The court hears only one side of the case, and therefore it tends to grant requests to spy on Americans.

Democratic Sen. Patrick Leahy of Vermont and Republican Sen. Mike Lee of Utah have introduced an amendment to the reauthorization bill that would address this shortcoming. It would require the court to appoint independent outside legal scholars to review the FBI’s request in many more cases. That review would serve not quite as a defense attorney but as public advocate to keep the FBI honest.

If suspects can’t argue against having their privacy upended by the government, at least they deserve an independent advocate looking at things from their perspective.

Another amendment, introduced by Republican Sen. Steve Daines of Montana and Democratic Sen. Ron Wyden of Oregon, would help protect Americans’ digital data. Right now, the government can ask Google, Facebook, Amazon or any other company for a person’s records simply by saying they are “relevant” to a national security investigation. The amendment would increase the threshold for release to probable cause. The FBI should have to provide some evidence before digging into people’s browsing history.

The House passed the FISA reauthorization bill in March, and the Senate could vote on it this week. Before handing sweeping surveillance power back to the FBI, senators should ensure that meaningful reform is part of the deal.

