Close to Home: After a Month of Sundays, already missing sheltering in place

It’s an odd and ambiguous term: a month of Sundays. I’ve long wondered if it means a month of liberation from work or simply a long time (Webster’s definition). Is it a religious idea of 30 straight days to nurture one’s spirit, or perhaps the wishful desire of hard-toiling workers for a full month of rest?

I never imagined our society would experience a month of Sundays, but in a sense this is what has happened during the COVID-19 pandemic. The world has been given a break. As the poet David Whyte said in April on Zoom, “we’ve all been sent to our rooms.”

I became sick on March 10. It was an illness that felt unlike any other: the virus seemed to have a life force that consumed my energy. When I got fluid in my lungs, I became concerned. In a mid-March phone consultation, my Kaiser doctor in Petaluma diagnosed me as “presumed COVID-19 positive.”

He told me to isolate at home for at least 14 days, and to come to the emergency room or call 911 if I had serious difficulty breathing. I slept in our guest room, wheezing for three nights, asthma inhaler at my side, hoping I wouldn’t have to go to a hospital.

Things started to taste strange. My wife bought some cookies, and I told her that they must have changed the recipe or forgotten to add the sugar. I lost my sense of smell for more than a week. A few days later news reports stated that losing smell and taste is a symptom of COVID-19. I made it through the breathing difficulties without hospitalization but was sick for another week, then lethargic for a week after that.

I didn’t have the energy to do; I had to just be. For as long as I can remember, I’ve been focused on doing: Doing my homework, studying to get into a top college, pushing to get ahead in my career. Yet during the past few weeks, I’ve allowed myself to just be. As a therapist told me years ago: “We’re not human doings; we’re human beings.”

Getting laid low by illness has been a lesson in allowing myself time to recover, to appreciate life, and to be thankful for my wife who lovingly cared for me. Now that my senses of taste and smell have returned and my energy is back, it feels good to write again, to whack weeds and plant seeds, to scrub the stove until it shines.

But I don’t want to forget the lessons of this month of Sundays. It’s OK to rest, to take stock, to consider how you want to use your precious time on this earth. To, as Mary Oliver wrote, let the “soft animal of your body love what it loves.”

For the past few weeks, mornings have been divinely quiet. Rather than being desecrated by the sounds of cars and trucks, dawn is enlivened by audible birdsong. As the world exhales, people walk down the middle of the street, greeting neighbors rather than simply passing them.

Small things matter, like shopping for an elderly neighbor who is blind or walking a couple of miles with my wife to see cousins and their kids for a conversation through the window of their home. Or roasting a chicken and delivering it to my octogenarian mother, who had a near-fatal heart attack in February and lives alone in San Francisco. Maybe these aren’t small things after all.