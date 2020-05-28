Thursday’s Letters to the Editor

It’s voters, not ballots

EDITOR: From the standpoint of reason, Donald Trump’s objection to voting by mail seems difficult to understand. Experts agree that mail-in ballots are unlikely to be fraudulent or to favor Democrats.

But experts don’t understand how he thinks. For him, the problem with elections is voters. In 2016 they voted for Hillary Clinton, and if our Constitution had not contained idiosyncrasies about the Electoral College, she would be president today. He clearly favors eliminating their role.

STEPHEN HAWKES

Healdsburg

Language matters

EDITOR: A headline in Saturday’s paper read “Pandemic crushes local labor market.” The “crushes” part is sadly true, but in fact, it isn’t the virus that has crushed the economy, but the government’s response to the virus.

Certainly, industries like cruise lines would have been badly hurt regardless of the government’s response, but we need to remain clear on the fact that it was the response, not the virus that has done the vast majority of the damage.

This doesn’t mean the government’s response was wrong. Sheltering in place has saved lives. Rather, we will continue to face tough choices between peoples’ lives and livelihoods, so the distinction between virus damage and shutdown damage needs to remain clear and distinct in our thoughts and reporting.

AARON GROVES

Windsor

UC fails the test

EDITOR: California again has the wrong solution to a problem. To fix the problem with minorities not doing well on the SAT and ACT tests, UC President Janet Napolitano says California should design its own admissions test. Critics claim that the SAT and ACT tests are unfair to minorities because of possible inherent biases and because wealthy parents can provide tutors to enhance their children’s scores.

First, is it the role of government to compete with those in the test design business? Second, what makes the UC regents think California can design a better test than SAT or ACT, which have been in the business since 1926 and 1959 respectively? Third, what guarantees will there be that California’s test will be bias-free? Fourth, will the California test do what the SAT and ACT tests do and predict first-year retention and graduation rates, or will it just allow more ill- prepared students to be eligible for the UC system?

And, finally, what will keep affluent parents from still getting expensive prep courses to enhance their children’s scores?

The problem isn’t with the test. It’s with the education system that doesn’t prepare students adequately.

LEWIS WALL

Windsor

Buses or bikes, not roads

EDITOR: I agree with your May 14 editorial that any tax measure will be a tough sell in November, but disagree that the proposed 65% of Measure M tax revenue to improve roads is a worthwhile investment.

Just months ago, most cities in the county adopted climate emergency resolutions mandating that all decisions be assessed on the basis of their impact on climate change. Yet here we see 65% going to fossil fuel oriented roads and only 35% to buses and bikes lanes. This is going the wrong way around.

What’s better? An answer was in your article on European cities that plan to expand their bike lanes (“European cities seek a safer way to travel,” May 11), with results that will transform their cities. Increasing cycling infrastructure advances green policy goals and provides social distancing needed to keep people safe during virus pandemics.