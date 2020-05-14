PD Editorial: Any tax will be a tough sell in November

Sonoma County voters showed little appetite for taxes in the March 3 primary election, rejecting a sales tax increase for fire prevention and an extension of the sales tax for SMART.

Indeed, local tax and bond measures fared poorly all over California, with just 96 of 239 winning voter approval. Pundits called the results evidence of “tax fatigue.”

At the time, the coronavirus was looming, but the scope of the pandemic and the economic carnage weren’t yet.

Sonoma County health officials announced the first local infection one day before the election, and the U.S. death toll stood at just six. In Washington, the president was boasting that “the market’s up” and “our country’s very strong economically.”

Two months later, with much of the country locked down, the economic picture is bleak … and the Sonoma County Transportation Authority is pushing forward with plans for a sales tax measure for the Nov. 3 ballot.

Approval would require a two-thirds majority.

Given the current circumstances, it’s a long-shot.

But a final decision to put a measure on the ballot doesn’t have to be made until August, and most people have time on their hands, so what’s the harm in getting the public’s reaction?

Before the transportation authority can put a measure on the ballot, it must be endorsed by local governments — city councils and the Board of Supervisors — representing a majority of Sonoma County residents. That’s 10 opportunities for public input.

Voters also took full advantage of letters to the editor to express their views on the March tax measures, and we would welcome their comments on the transportation tax.

Why would anyone consider voting for this quarter-cent sales tax?

First, look back. Then, look ahead.

Sonoma County voters approved Measure M in 2004, and it was the linchpin the widening of Highway 101 from Windsor to the Marin County line — a top priority for local residents. Lesser amounts went to local road maintenance, transit and bicycle and pedestrian projects.

The final phase of the Highway 101 project is underway now in Petaluma, and the tax is set to expire in 2025.

If the tax is renewed for another 20 years, the transportation authority’s spending plan earmarks 65% of the revenue, an estimated $17 million a year, for another top priority of local residents — repairing and repaving local roads. That would be an increase of almost 50% in the amount of money budgeted for road maintenance and related work by Sonoma County and the nine local cities.

The remainder of the sales tax revenue would go to bus service and bicycle paths.

“There’s something for everybody in there, and if we don’t support it, there will be nothing for anybody,” said Cotati Councilman Mark Landman, a member of the transportation authority’s board of directors.

Well, not quite. If Measure M is allowed to expire as scheduled, it would knock a small amount off the cost of taxable items. With the sales tax approaching 10% in some places, any reduction would be welcome, especially for consumers on tight budgets.

On balance, we think a quarter-cent to fill potholes and improve local roads is a worthwhile investment. But the vote doesn’t have to be held in November. There will be more chances to put an extension of Measure M on the ballot before the tax expires.

If the transportation authority wants to continue the conversation, fine. But it shouldn’t insist on a Nov. 3 vote without a showing of strong public support.

