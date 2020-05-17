Subscribe

Sunday's Letters to the Editor

May 17, 2020

Hasty reopening

EDITOR: I am deeply disappointed with the Sonoma County supervisors who pushed our county health officer to establish “waivers” and prepare the county for an accelerated economic reopening (“Push to speed up reopening,” Thursday).

Such a push by our supervisors is irresponsible and ignorant and/or in denial of epidemiological truths. It will quite likely further inspire the more radical of our fringe right-wing to continue dangerous demonstrations undermining Dr. Sundari Mase’s authority, and endangering the long-term health and safety of us all.

We all want to reopen the economy as quickly as scientifically and medically prudent. That is just what the state of California and Mase are trying to do. Pushing for anything more rapid is short-sighted and inhumane. After all, what good is an economy, if everyone is dead and dying?

Scientists have been warning for months that early abandonment of strict protocols will lead to a resurgence in outbreaks. Other states who have attempted early reopenings now see this dire reality playing out and are rolling back those reopenings.

What is needed now is stalwart leadership from our supervisors in support of Mase and the difficult path we must follow in order to minimize the fatality of this pandemic.

PATRICK MUNDY

Petaluma

Voting for Biden

EDITOR: I saw Jon Stewart’s Joe Biden video from 2015. Stephanie Adams called it a “sickening spectacle” with leering and inappropriate touching (“Stop Joe Biden,” Letters, May 10). What I saw was Biden with a short woman in front of him, his hands on her shoulders for 28 seconds.

Clips showed other touching of face or hair and an arm around a woman pulled in for a photo. The “children” looked to be adolescents with their families. I didn’t see “victims” or shock.

Compare this to our president, who said: “I just start kissing them. It’s like a magnet. Just kiss. I don’t even wait. And when you’re a star, they let you do it. You can do anything.” And this: “Grab ’em by the -----. You can do anything.”

In my life, hands on shoulders for 28 seconds, in public, and the other things I saw on these videos wouldn’t be viewed as inappropriate or sexual. We have a groper in the White House — 17 women have accused him of unwanted sexual advances.

I will be voting for Biden. He has supported women, saved lives with the Affordable Care Act, and is known as honest and honorable.

TERRI SCHMIDT

Sebastopol

A incomplete trade

EDITOR: Removing Scott Dam to improve the habitat for the North Coast salmon makes sense (“Plan filed to remove dam,” Thursday). Removing the nine megawatts of clean renewable power that is generated by the existing dam doesn’t make sense.

Municipal planners are requiring new homes to be constructed with all-electric heating, cooling, water heating and appliances. Electric vehicle charging is increasing. The consensus is the utility companies are striving to produce electricity using renewable sources to lessen the reliance on fossil fuels such as natural gas and coal.

It seems prudent to offset an equal or greater amount of clean renewable power prior to removing Scott Dam or any dam.

NORMAN VACHON

Windsor

Another failure

EDITOR: Without “a decision made during a public meeting or any formal motion or recommendation,” the city of Santa Rosa decided to put around 100 homeless people in a residential neighborhood to prevent the virus’s spread (“City to open new homeless camp,” May 7). Yet, the county health officer, Dr. Sundari Mase “said she had not heard of the city’s plans … until asked by a reporter.” No public hearings, and city officials didn’t even confer with our public health officer? Will the city next have us inject Clorox?

This is ignorance or incompetence — city and county officials not knowing how to make a plan for a social, safety and health problem. The Joe Rodota Trail trail was permitted until the recall Lynda Hopkins campaign became national news. It eventually required 200,000 pounds of toxic waste to be removed. The solution: a $30,000 a day for the Oakmont facility for 60 people, with the other 200 are still wandering.

A better solution: The fairgrounds. Do it right, so it won’t impact the community. South Santa Rosa Avenue, buy a storage facility site. Administration Drive on county property.

The city and county have again failed at public safety and sanitary conditions.

STUART KIEHL

Santa Rosa

A giant conspiracy?

EDITOR: The term political science has a new meaning. Timothy Long questioned the motives of the scientists informing the public about coronavirus (“An ulterior motive?” Letters, Thursday). Highly educated public servants with decades of unblemished service are suddenly in the crosshairs because their knowledge conflicts with Donald Trump’s idiocy. Long said scientists “want this to go on forever.” Why would they want that? Because they’re getting face-time on TV? Virtually the entire scientific community must be part of a worldwide conspiracy for this to work.

No reputable scientists question the motives or expertise of Dr. Anthony Fauci or his col-leagues. Political hacks do.

Long suggests they’re well paid, and I hope they are. They could make a lot more in the private sector. They get death threats for doing their jobs. Just to be famous for 15 minutes? Until we get a legitimate Justice Department, scientists should probably avoid Fifth Avenue.

MARK MARELLI

Santa Rosa

