Sunday’s Letters to the Editor

Hasty reopening

EDITOR: I am deeply disappointed with the Sonoma County supervisors who pushed our county health officer to establish “waivers” and prepare the county for an accelerated economic reopening (“Push to speed up reopening,” Thursday).

Such a push by our supervisors is irresponsible and ignorant and/or in denial of epidemiological truths. It will quite likely further inspire the more radical of our fringe right-wing to continue dangerous demonstrations undermining Dr. Sundari Mase’s authority, and endangering the long-term health and safety of us all.

We all want to reopen the economy as quickly as scientifically and medically prudent. That is just what the state of California and Mase are trying to do. Pushing for anything more rapid is short-sighted and inhumane. After all, what good is an economy, if everyone is dead and dying?

Scientists have been warning for months that early abandonment of strict protocols will lead to a resurgence in outbreaks. Other states who have attempted early reopenings now see this dire reality playing out and are rolling back those reopenings.

What is needed now is stalwart leadership from our supervisors in support of Mase and the difficult path we must follow in order to minimize the fatality of this pandemic.

PATRICK MUNDY

Petaluma

Voting for Biden

EDITOR: I saw Jon Stewart’s Joe Biden video from 2015. Stephanie Adams called it a “sickening spectacle” with leering and inappropriate touching (“Stop Joe Biden,” Letters, May 10). What I saw was Biden with a short woman in front of him, his hands on her shoulders for 28 seconds.

Clips showed other touching of face or hair and an arm around a woman pulled in for a photo. The “children” looked to be adolescents with their families. I didn’t see “victims” or shock.

Compare this to our president, who said: “I just start kissing them. It’s like a magnet. Just kiss. I don’t even wait. And when you’re a star, they let you do it. You can do anything.” And this: “Grab ’em by the -----. You can do anything.”

In my life, hands on shoulders for 28 seconds, in public, and the other things I saw on these videos wouldn’t be viewed as inappropriate or sexual. We have a groper in the White House — 17 women have accused him of unwanted sexual advances.

I will be voting for Biden. He has supported women, saved lives with the Affordable Care Act, and is known as honest and honorable.

TERRI SCHMIDT

Sebastopol

A incomplete trade

EDITOR: Removing Scott Dam to improve the habitat for the North Coast salmon makes sense (“Plan filed to remove dam,” Thursday). Removing the nine megawatts of clean renewable power that is generated by the existing dam doesn’t make sense.

Municipal planners are requiring new homes to be constructed with all-electric heating, cooling, water heating and appliances. Electric vehicle charging is increasing. The consensus is the utility companies are striving to produce electricity using renewable sources to lessen the reliance on fossil fuels such as natural gas and coal.

It seems prudent to offset an equal or greater amount of clean renewable power prior to removing Scott Dam or any dam.