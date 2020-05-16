The Last Word: This week’s top picks

“But if you take it all off, you’ll have to wear a face mask again.”

DONNA LOGAR, Santa Rosa

“Shall we just shave it all off in case I get shut down again?”

LINDA VANDERMADE, Santa Rosa

“Well, I’d better warn you. I’ve started charging by the inch.”

SHERYL NADEAU, Petaluma

“My entire career has been leading up to this.”

CHRIS FORSHAY, San Rafael

“On second thought, try the dog groomer down the block.”

MAURICE FLIESS, Reston, Virginia

“Never had anyone from ‘The Addams Family’ in here before.”

JACK BAUMAN, Windsor