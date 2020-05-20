Brooks: Ordinary people are leading the leaders

We have entered the endurance phase of this pandemic. We are slowly mastering this disease, but we have not yet done so. And so we wait — and endure.

Endurance is patience. It is shortening your time horizon so you just have to get through this day. Endurance is living with unpleasantness. In fact, it is finding you can adapt and turn the strangest circumstance into routine.

Endurance is fortifying. It is discovering you can get socked in the nose and take it.

Above all, endurance is living with uncertainty. Sometimes, it’s remaining quiet in the face of uncertainty because no conjecture will really tell you what is coming. Endurance is the knowledge that the only way out is through, and whatever must be borne will be borne.

Those of us in my profession are not good at being quiet in the face of uncertainty. It’s sort of a career-ender. So, I’ve noticed a vast chasm open up between the information and opinion I get online and the information and opinion I get from conversations I have with people over the phone or Zoom.

Twitter has never been real life. But now Twitter and a lot of the surrounding commentary are basically the opposite of real life.

In the first place, online life is very political. People see the world through political categories, make points that will affirm their political identities.

On Zoom, most of the conversation is about coping with the current moment. According to Gallup, Americans are experiencing the sharpest drop in perceived well-being on record.

So what you hear about in random conversations is the elementary school principal trying to find an apartment and beds for one of his students. It’s people saying how much more active their churches and synagogues have gotten in maintaining community. It’s people trying to cope with physical anxiety and economic terror by taking a daily walk, noticing the trees, offering one another the kind of psychic care that we used to farm out to professionals. If there was ever an age of self-sufficiency, it’s not now.

Second, online life gives you the impression that America is bitterly divided. We in my profession primarily cover conflict. We all click on items that play to negative emotions, so there’s a powerful negativity bias online. Online is the place where partisans go to be partisan.

But in real life, America is less divided than it was before the pandemic. In a Washington Post/Ipsos survey, only 16% of Americans say their state isn’t opening up fast enough. Three-quarters say we need to keep slowing the disease even if it means keeping businesses closed. The big story now is that regular Republicans are not following the Trumpian Taliban in their shrill cries to reopen everything immediately.

Americans in red and blue states are staying home at nearly exactly the same rates. There is little correlation between whether a state is red or blue and how it is doing in fighting the disease.

Tim Dixon tells me that in his “More in Common” surveys, the share of Americans who feel they live in a divided society has fallen from 87% to 48%. Eighty-two percent now say we have more that unites us than divides us.