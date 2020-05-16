PD Editorial: Keep standardized tests in UC admissions

UC President Janet Napolitano wants the school’s campuses to stop using the ACT and SAT standardized tests for admissions. The Board of Regents instead should follow the recommendations of faculty and retain the tests as a valuable piece of information for assessing potential students.

A while back, Napolitano asked the UC Academic Assembly to convene an expert task force to review research on standardized testing, any problems with the tests and how UC uses the scores in admissions. The task force issued its report in January, recommending that UC continue to require applicants to take one of the tests. The assembly adopted that report on a 51-0 vote.

Apparently, that wasn’t the recommendation that Napolitano wanted. She’s ignored the task force and recommended that regents make the ACT and SAT optional for the next few years, phasing them out entirely by 2024. She might replace them with a UC-specific test by then, but maybe not.

Why Napolitano wasted everyone’s time with a rigorous academic review if she had a predetermined outcome in mind is anyone’s guess.

Granted, the report came out in January. Since than COVID-19 has upended college admissions just like everything else. This year’s high school juniors normally would be prepping for or even already taking ACT or SAT tests so they could apply for the incoming class in the fall of 2021. They can’t do that right now, so last month UC suspended the testing requirement for admissions. Fair enough, but that should be a temporary accommodation.

Part of what’s driving this is a national movement that argues the ACT and SAT are biased toward rich white families. Those families can afford test prep programs that other students’ families cannot. Those prepped students tend to perform better on the tests as a result. Moreover, there’s evidence that the test questions have at times been biased against some groups.

If UC introduces its own test, that won’t change the issue of prep classes. New ones will start. Meanwhile, a third test that some students might have to take will be an additional application cost. It also could be tough to roll out nationwide, diminishing opportunities for UC to attract excellent students from other states.

Biased questions historically were a problem, but both the ACT and SAT have gotten much better after working with UC and other schools.

UC conducts nuanced, holistic reviews of applicants. A test score is one of 14 measures that admissions officers take into account, weighting them within the context of socio-economic factors and cultural differences that might disadvantage some students. Perversely, eliminating the tests might even harm their chances of admission because schools in low-income communities might offer fewer advanced classes that can pad GPAs. They are an objective data point for comparing students from wildly different backgrounds.

That’s not to say UC shouldn’t make some changes. The task force made recommendations to improve admissions and handling of tests, such as no longer requiring the essay portion of tests and returning to the question in a few years for another look.

In the meantime, having students from diverse schools across the country and world demonstrate their academic mastery using broadly accepted tests remains a valuable measure in deciding which ones will excel at California’s public universities.

You can send a letter to the editor at letters@pressdemocrat.com.