Mathews: How a rural California town got universal broadband

If California is really the global tech capital, why is it so hard for our small towns to get the internet service they need?

One answer to that question is in Gonzales, a Salinas Valley settlement of 9,000.

While California’s biggest cities struggle to provide internet access for people to work and study from home, Gonzales solved that problem a few months ago.

Before the pandemic hit, the town offered broadband service, free of charge, to all its residents. The story behind this rare achievement — Gonzales is the first Central Coast city to do this — offers lessons about power and how communities can beat the odds.

Gonzales’ leadership is not a surprise. The town, surrounded by fields, is a small wonder, with low crime, innovative health services, extensive supports for children and a diverse industrial base employing local residents.

But even for a nimble city, securing broadband has been difficult. Gonzales’ long path to universal broadband suggests how hard it will be to turn temporary internet measures of the pandemic — like Google’s hotspot donations or short-term service discounts — into long-term bridges over our digital divides.

When Gonzales started its broadband quest, in 2005, internet service was slow and unreliable, and municipal officials couldn’t get service providers’ attention. So city officials joined the Central Coast Broadband Consortium and started visiting the San Francisco headquarters of California’s Public Utilities Commission to press for rural broadband.

At some PUC meetings, Gonzales was the only city represented. The small town didn’t have much leverage — until officials discovered how to advance their case for rural broadband by protesting corporate mergers and acquisitions.

In 2015, when Charter Communications sought to merge with Time Warner in a $78 billion deal, Gonzales moved to block California from approving Charter’s acquisition of Time Warner and Bright House cable systems, on the grounds that the deal wouldn’t help small towns.

Charter was forced to negotiate with Gonzales, which dropped its opposition after Charter upgraded the town’s internet, bumping Gonzales’ upload speeds from 1 megabit per second to 60 mbps and download speeds from 5 mbps to 100 mbps.

A tech backbone was in place, but access to the internet at home remained a problem for many poor families. On my visits to Gonzales, I often saw kids sitting outside McDonald’s, Starbucks or even City Hall, using the free Wi-Fi to do their homework. In 2017, such scenes inspired the city to approve a strategy for achieving “universal broadband for all.”

Gonzales asked for proposals from internet providers, and then rejected them all as insufficient. Instead, the city began individual negotiations with providers. The city found a willing partner in T-Mobile, which did not want a fight with the little city as it planned a merger with Sprint.

T-Mobile proved well-suited for Gonzales’ needs. The company has a program called EmpowerED to get students online. T-Mobile has a dense network of cellular towers in the area, providing coverage to drivers on Highway 101.

The T-Mobile/Gonzales partnership was approved by the City Council last October. T-Mobile upgraded wireless internet infrastructure and donated 2,000 Wi-Fi hotspots — one for every city household.