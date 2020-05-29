Subscribe

Friday’s Letters to the Editor

May 29, 2020, 12:07AM
The unmasked man

EDITOR: They say great leaders lead by example. Our president has refused to wear a face covering when out in public, even when touring a facility that has converted to manufacture personal protective equipment (“Trump skips math in plant,” May 22).

Then, this past weekend, he played golf at one of his famed courses in Virginia. Am I missing something here? The president has failed on every level regarding the pandemic, even though he said he knew it was a pandemic before anyone else.

And now he golfs when the country needs his guidance more than ever.

RICHARD CARDIFF

Sebastopol

Unsung heroes

EDITOR: Our grandsons’ mother started work this week. Grandpa and I are homeschooling. I didn’t realize the enormous challenges that schoolteachers faced until we had to step in. For all you teachers trying to not only teach chil-dren remotely, but to deal with all the idiosyncrasies the parents/guardians pose, I have no idea how you are keeping your sanity. We need to add teachers to the unsung heroes list.

BILL and FLORA HALUZAK

Sebastopol

Apportioning blame

EDITOR: Mike Bowen, the owner and vice president of Prestige Ameritech, testified before the House Energy and Commerce Subcommittee on Health on May 14. He clearly stated that several times yearly since 2004 all sitting presidents were warned about emergency federal stockpile shortages of personal protective equipment.

That shortage wasn’t addressed or fixed by George W. Bush or Barack Obama or Donald Trump. Two presidents, one Democratic and one Republican, failed over a period of 12 years to address the problem that Trump inherited.

Bowen testified that 50% of the N95 and surgical masks used in this country are manufactured in China. Approximately 45% are manufactured in Mexico. Yet everyone condemns Trump for trying to get companies to return manufacturing to the U.S. and for renegotiating trade agreements with Mexico and China.

China canceled contracts that supply personal protective equipment to the U.S. after the virus struck inside our borders. China turned around ships destined for the U.S. that were laden with personal protective equipment already purchase by U.S. companies.

To be accurate, Bush (four years), Obama (eight years), Trump (3½ years) and China share blame for the shortage. Put the blame everywhere it belongs and stop letting hate blind and guide you.

BOB PROCTOR

Rohnert Park

Voter fraud

EDITOR: The president and his ilk expound upon the great threat of voter fraud in the United States, but never back their statements with credibility sources. What are the real numbers?

A Loyola Law school professor studied this topic from 2000-2014. After reviewing 14 years of data, he found (are you sitting down?) 31 cases out of a billion votes. Sacré bleu, that’s a fraud rate of 0.000000031%! In other words, for every 32,258,064 votes, he found one voter fraud case.

So yes, voter fraud is real and insignificant.

BILL KRUMBEIN

Santa Rosa

Potter Valley power

EDITOR: I’m writing in response to a letter by Norman Vachon regarding the plan to upgrade the Potter Valley Project (“An incomplete trade,” May 17). The Two-Basin Partnership, which includes public agencies, the Round Valley Indian Tribes and nonprofit California Trout, recently proposed a plan to improve water supply reliability for Sonoma, Mendocino and Marin county farms and residents while improving conditions for fish in the Eel River by making upgrades to the Potter Valley Project.

Vachon said he supports the plan, but he lamented the possibility that changes to the project would remove its hydroelectric facilities. While it is possible the partnership’s plan could ultimately reduce the amount of power generated by the project, it wouldn’t eliminate power generation. Indeed, the partnership’s plan counts on power generation as a source of revenue for the ongoing management of the project once the upgrades have been made.

To learn more about the proposed changes to the Potter Valley Project and how they will benefit Sonoma County residents, go to www.twobasinsolution.org.

CURTIS KNIGHT

Executive director, California Trout

Missing a celebration

EDITOR: I just had a COVID test, and it made me cry. Oh, the test didn’t hurt and only took a minute. I had the test in the Santa Rosa High School gym, where our son and daughter had proms, dances, Project Grad parties and other momentous events. I felt an overwhelming sadness for the students and parents who are missing so much.

I spent many evenings creating, cutting, painting and gluing decorations for Project Grad. We transformed the entrance, the gym, hallways, cafeteria and a fenced outside area into a magical place. Depending on the year’s theme, there were beauty shops, donated door prizes, photo booths, a quiet room, a casino, a dance floor, live music, fancy juice bar and a carnival outside.

The kitchen crew made sure the fancy food kept coming all night. Hundreds of hours from these volunteers were spent with one goal, and that was to give the graduates the best party of their life and to keep them safe on grad night.

Once again, we are trying to keep them and all of us safe. I’m very sorry that graduating seniors are missing some of the fun, but they will make many great memories in the future.

SUE HARMAN

Santa Rosa

