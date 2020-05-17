PD Editorial: Taking the first steps in a long, slow recovery

After two monotonous months, stuck at home except for neighborhood walks and occasional trips for groceries or a takeout meal, Sonoma County residents can start to venture out again.

Most parks have reopened, with drive-in visitors allowed.

Golf courses are open again, and so are community gardens. Salmon fishing season got underway a week ago. More businesses were cleared to open beginning Friday, including pet groomers, car washes, retail shops for curbside delivery and child care centers.

It’s a relief, a small reminder of life before the coronavirus pandemic.

Yet it’s only the second of four phases of reopening, with beaches and dine-in restaurants, among other things, still closed. And setbacks are possible, especially if people aren’t vigilant about social distancing, wearing face masks in public and other precautions to prevent a surge of COVID-19 infections.

Some people are pressing to open more businesses and ease restrictions on public gatherings. But there’s reason for caution. A century ago, the Spanish flu pandemic came in waves, and some experts warn that the worst of the coronavirus is yet to come.

“Without better planning, 2020 could be the darkest winter in modern history,” Dr. Rick Bright, who until recently headed the federal agency working on a vaccine, told a House subcommittee on Thursday.

Bright, who was demoted after criticizing the Trump administration’s promotion of unproven coronavirus treatments, called for more testing, thorough contact tracing and rigorous public adherence to prevention measures. Otherwise, he said, “there will be likely a resurgence of COVID-19 this fall, and it will greatly compound the challenges of seasonal influenza.”

His testimony echoed what Dr. Anthony Fauci, who heads the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, told a Senate committee two days earlier.

Sonoma County avoided worst-case scenarios by following a stay-at-home order issued March 17 by Dr. Sundari Mase, the county’s public health officer. As of Friday, there have been 351 reported cases, and just four deaths, in a county with about 500,000 residents.

With stepped-up testing, and more people out and about, there inevitably will be more cases. The best hope for avoiding a surge, and another full lockdown, is to remain vigilant during a phased return to normal.

Continue to work from home if you can. When you go out, wear a mask. Don’t throw any big parties and, by all means, stay 6 feet apart on trails and sidewalks, or if you return to work in an office or a store.

Studies based on contact tracing are beginning to show that gathering in close quarters puts people at a heightened risk of contracting the virus. Cases cluster in homes, long-term care facilities, public transit and shelters. Even with frequent cleaning and other precautions, reopened workplaces could easily pose the same risk.

Everyone is tired of staying home, and with businesses closed and record levels of unemployment, many are struggling to make ends meet. But as the county gradually reopens, remember the pandemic isn’t over. There still isn’t a vaccine, and there’s little more than optimism about possible therapies.

After a spring in hibernation, it’s shaping up as an unusually quiet summer in Sonoma County, without NASCAR weekend, concerts or the usual festivals and fairs. It isn’t yet clear when tasting rooms, theaters and other gathering places will be allowed to reopen.

We’re at the start of what’s likely to be a long, slow recovery. But that’s the best prescription for ending the pandemic while keeping its impacts as limited as possible.

