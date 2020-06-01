Subscribe

Monday’s Letters to the Editor

YOU CAN SEND A LETTER TO THE EDITOR AT LETTERS@PRESSDEMOCRAT.COM.
June 1, 2020, 12:09AM
The new health officer

EDITOR: I wonder why Sonoma County Sheriff Mark Essick feels that he has the qualifications to take over as the county health officer (“Sheriff won’t enforce order,” Friday). He apparently considers himself an expert in managing the COVID-19 crisis. Apart from obviously not being an expert in this field, he is displaying a total lack of teamwork with the county’s leaders.

Is he saying that when we question one of his decisions, as I did last fall when he ordered the evacuation of the southwest area of Sebastopol where I live, I can ignore the order because I think that I know better?

He ought to be replaced for this action, because he has demonstrated a lack of leadership.

ALAN SOULE

Sebastopol

Partisan divisions

EDITOR: Columnist David Brooks opined that “the people” are showing the way forward in the effort to battle the coronavirus (“Ordinary people are leading the leaders in crisis,” May 20). He also intimated that our response to the virus shows the divisions within our nation are not as great as has been thought.

Now, along comes a study from the Kaiser Family Foundation that, in my opinion, shows just how divided we are. Evidently, 89% of Democrats and 72% of independents believe we should wear masks. This contrasts with 58% of Republicans.

In addition, according to the Washington Post, three recent polls show from 64% to 72% of the public thinks Donald Trump should wear a mask. This contrasts with 38% to 48% of Republicans.

Perhaps Brooks could use his deep insight to explain why we are so divided on this issue.

MICHEL QUINN

Santa Rosa

Essick’s courage

EDITOR: The death rate of pioneers heading West has been estimated to range from 3% to 10%, with the trip to Oregon or California being among the most difficult and dangerous. Kit Carson was purported to have said that cowards never start and the weak die on the way. Disease was estimated to be the cause of 9 out of 10 deaths along the four- to six-month journey, yet more than 200,000 came to California by 1860. If the Sonoma County Board of Supervisors and health department were in charge, the pioneers would have sheltered in place and never came.

Thank you, Sheriff Mark Essick, for having the courage to stand up against groupthink to keep the cherished rights and freedom our servicemen and women fought and died for.

DENNIS RICHARDSON

Santa Rosa

False equivalency

EDITOR: With his rather potty-mouthed response to Dr. Sundari Mase’s public health order, Sheriff Mark Essick mistakenly compares this recent directive to the emergency evacuation decision during the localized Kincaid fire, adding that “as soon as the threat was mitigated, we let people back in. That’s what’s missing here” (“Sheriff digs in on health order,” Saturday).

However, I maintain that what is really missing here is a mitigated threat. It’s dangerous to consider our relatively low-incident numbers as mitigation. Unlike a wildfire, COVID-19 isn’t so easily extinguished.

And while the sheriff may take seriously his sworn duty “to defend the people of this county,” his decision reverberates far beyond geographic borders — especially considering our dependency on tourism.

Health guidelines are useless unless enforced, so I would hope that any bruised egos could be set aside for the sake of a more uniform message.

GERALD BLODGETT

Cloverdale

Assess the parties

EDITOR: After reading Stephanie Adams’ letter (“Stop Joe Biden,” May 10), I want to ask anyone of that mindset to reconsider. No candidate is perfect, and it is unusual to find one with whom you can agree on all ideas and plans for the future.

There are, however, vast differences between the parties. Think carefully about the big topics of the day, like foreign policy, health care, climate change, a woman’s right to choose, immigration reform, the deficit, gun control and even pandemic preparedness.

Which party matches your views on the most topics? Which party do you want selecting the next Supreme Court justice? Even if you have to hold your nose, you should vote for that party’s candidate. If you don’t, half your vote effectively goes to the other side.

CHRIS THUESTAD

Windsor

Listen to voters

EDITOR: Some pretty big words have been thrown around in Rohnert Park as the city transitions to district elections for the City Council. Fraud, abuse of power, Brown Act violations, gerrymandering, conflict of interest and cronyism, to name a few.

Throw those words in with the fact that the COVID-19 situation has deprived the public of certain inalienable rights it possesses living in a democracy. The public is unable to speak to the council in person on the record, and instead people must have their comments read by someone who trips on words and leaves some words out entirely.

Recall and referendum procedures are impossible because they require face-to-face interaction, which is currently restricted and very unsafe.

The City Council could adopt a collaborative approach and respond to citizens to defuse many of these big words. Council members could listen to the unopposed 55-plus public comments they have received about district elections and correct the city’s course. It is not too late, and I sincerely hope they will do what they were elected to do — put the public’s best interests ahead of their own.

DIANE BORR

Rohnert Park

