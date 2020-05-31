Subscribe

Sunday’s Leters to the Editor

May 31, 2020, 12:15AM
Post-virus wishes

EDITOR: My niece in Canada bemoans the fact that she is a hugger and has had no hugs, nor given hugs, for too long and is feeling weepy. There are two things I hope will come out of this pandemic:

First, that we will vote to abolish solitary confinement in prisons. Amnesty International says anything over 15 days is torture. Now we have people pent up in their comfortable homes, complete with TV, microwave, iPhone and, in some cases, their nearest and dearest, yet they are coming apart at the seams from feelings of isolation.

Second, we recognize that we have no health system to cover the majority of our people and need to commit to single-payer insurance.

I just had a hip replacement. It cost something over $120,000. I live on Social Security, so I hope my doctors and the hospital will be grateful to realize that I would probably be going to my grave owing them all that money if it hadn’t been paid for me by Medicare.

JESSIE GORDON

Sonoma

Reopen churches

EDITOR: Catholic Bishop Robert Vasa cooperated fully with the Sonoma County COVID-19 shutdown that began in mid-March. In fact, he anticipated and closed a few days earlier than necessary. Now, he is correct that it is time to reopen (“Bishop vows to reopen,” Wednesday).

Los Angeles, which has 456 COVID-19 cases per 100,000 population, is reopening its worship houses. There is no excuse for Sonoma County not to do the same since its per 100,000 case number is 103, less than 25% of Los Angeles’. We cannot wait for there to be zero risk, because that day will never come.

For some people, including myself, participation in in- person church services is vital. The spiritual part of human beings is just as important as the physical part. The county has no reasonable basis for denying people of faith their right (yes, it is a right, not a privilege) to attend services as long as accepted safety protocols are followed.

The Sonoma County health officer needs to walk back her resistance to the immediate resumption of in-person services. And the county supervisors should firmly support this immediate reopening of churches, synagogues and all other centers serving people of faith.

KIRSTIN MERRIHEW

Santa Rosa

Food matters

EDITOR: It’s unfortunate that no one talks about how we need to change our eating habits and lifestyles. We need to eat healthy to build up our immune systems and exercise as this virus statistically doesn’t affect the healthy in a deathly matter.

There are far too many people dependent on prescription drugs, obese people, people living with diabetes, heart disease, etc. Many of these underlying health conditions can be reversed with a proper diet.

Food matters and what you decide to put in your body will either make you weak and susceptible to viruses or make you strong with an amazing immune system that can fight off infections. Your life and your choice, why not make the right one?

KRISTINE SAMII

Santa Rosa

Pandemic politics

EDITOR: I’m an emergency physician working the front lines. I have seen COVID-19 patients who are sick and those who are without symptoms. I am also a fan of science. I can’t believe that I actually have to say that, yet Donald Trump and Fox News continue to push false narratives and divert attention with Obamagate. Without them, I doubt you would see much of the insane protesting and letters relating stay-at-home orders to tyranny.

Talking to colleagues throughout the nation, it is clear that this virus isn’t yet fully understood and strikes people of all age groups quite randomly. Without a cohesive plan and point-of-care testing with quick turnaround, this purgatory we are living in can only continue worsening our economic situation.

Please open your eyes. The real tyranny is happening in plain sight at the federal level. The facts are clear and without need of interpretation. Cronyism is warping the rule of law as the executive branch resists all levels of oversight.

We are in a dangerous place. Stay at home. Social distance. Turn off Fox. If you pray, pray for science and, most importantly, vote every Republican out of office.

GERRY LAZZARESCHI

Healdsburg

Teeing it up

EDITOR: The president played golf on Memorial Day. So what? Does he not deserve it? Is he not the greatest president of all time? Has he, with a compliant Senate, not saved corporations and the richest among us billions of dollars with tax cuts?

Have they not installed many judges who, though maybe not really qualified for the job, will attempt to eliminate women’s right to choose and deny minorities the right to vote? Has he not taken away health care and food stamps from millions of clearly undeserving Americans?

Has he not given thousands of acres of public lands to oil companies so they can exploit those pristine lands? I could go on, but I don’t wish to embarrass such a modest and dedicated leader. Long live the president, and vote in November.

LEW LARSON

Sebastopol

