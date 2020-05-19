Stephens: In this election, it’s the remote against the exposed

In February 2016 Peggy Noonan wrote a prescient column in the Wall Street Journal, in which she made the distinction between two classes of people: The “protected” — that is, the well-off, the connected, the comfortably insulated — and the “unprotected” — everyone else.

“The protected make public policy,” she wrote. “The unprotected live in it. The unprotected are starting to push back, powerfully.” Her larger point, unfathomable to so many people at the time (including me), was that Donald Trump was going to win.

Updated for the pandemic, another word for protected might be “Remote.” A recent study by Jonathan Dingel and Brent Neiman of the University of Chicago found that 37% of jobs in the U.S. can be performed from home. The Remote are, disproportionately, knowledge workers, mostly well-educated, generally well-paid. Their professional networks, and many of their personal ones, too, are with people who also work remotely.

That leaves the other roughly two-thirds. Call them “Exposed.” They include everyone — shop owner, waiter, cabdriver, sales associate, factory worker, nanny, flight attendant and so on — for whom physical presence is a job requirement. They are, typically, less well-educated, less well-paid.

For the Remote, the lockdowns of the past two months have been stressful. For the Exposed, they have been catastrophic. For the Remote, another few weeks of lockdown is an irritant. For the Exposed, whose jobs are disappearing by the millions every week, it is a terror. For the Remote, COVID-19 is the grave new risk. For the Exposed, it’s one of several. For the Remote, an image on the news of cars forming long lines at food banks is disconcerting. For the Exposed, that image is — or may very soon be — the rear bumper in front of you.

The 2020 election will hinge on who decisively wins the vote of the Exposed.

The Democratic case is that nothing matters more right now than saving the public from COVID-19. Hence the preference for prolonging the lockdowns until the virus is somehow contained. The Republican case is that nothing matters more than saving the public from the effects of the response to COVID-19. Hence the preference for lifting the lockdowns sooner than may be medically advisable.

For now, Democrats seem to have gotten the better of the argument. Essential medical workers aside, nobody in the workforce is more exposed to COVID-19 than the Exposed themselves — the people whose livelihoods depend on constant personal interactions that place them at continual risk. So it stands to reason that lockdowns, cushioned by effective financial help and the hope that things will soon return to normal (or semi-normal), should enjoy their support.

Politically speaking, that case seems to be working. A Washington Post-Ipsos poll found that Democratic governors associated with some of the tougher lockdown measures — Tom Wolf in Pennsylvania; Gretchen Whitmer in Michigan — have approval ratings north of 70%. By contrast, Republican Brian Kemp, the Georgia governor prominently associated with lifting the lockdown, is at 39%.

But the Democratic case rests on some large assumptions.

One assumption is that COVID-19 is containable and will eventually be curable. If it isn’t, what are the lockdowns really achieving, other than delaying the march toward herd immunity while imposing ruinous costs on those least able to afford them?