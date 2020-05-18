Close to Home: Homelessness is everyone’s problem

I often hear gross stereotypes that blame and dehumanize homeless people. Case and point: I recently overheard a man threaten to pepper spray the presumed homeless people who are defecating by his son’s presently empty baseball field.

“They’re disgusting,” he said. “Just bad breeding.”

“Are there bathrooms nearby?” I asked.

“No, but that’s not our problem.”

Except of course, that it is. Access to sanitary facilities is not a matter of personal responsibility. It is a public health imperative.

I have worked with unsheltered people in Santa Rosa for almost seven years. My primary point of interaction has been on Tuesday nights, when a team of amazing volunteers from my congregation hosts more than 100 unsheltered guests for dinner, followed by an optional worship service. Because of COVID-19, we are offering meals to go, and when I am distributing the food in the parking lot, I hear our guests describe how their lives have grown even more difficult.

This is, in large part, because many of them relied on the restrooms in downtown businesses, which are presently closed. After conversations among elected officials and SoCo United in Crisis, a multi-faceted, countywide coalition of advocates, port-a-potties have been delivered to key places where unsheltered folks are “sheltering” in place.

But there is resistance to placing facilities near Doyle Park. No doubt, some housed people have genuine concerns for how the wellbeing of their community is impacted by encampments. Also, in a conversation I had with someone from the Doyle Park neighborhood, I heard:

“We pay good money to live here, so that we don’t have to deal with this.”

The truth is, we do have to deal with this. All of us. Because “this” is what it means to care about our community. It isn’t enough for us to wish unsheltered folks out of our neighborhoods. There is simply nowhere for unsheltered folks to go. The ongoing problem of an insufficient number of shelter beds and affordable housing units has been exacerbated by the need to depopulate shelters to maintain safe social distancing.

But most importantly, we desperately need to look beyond individual blame and learn how to work for the public good. If unsheltered people don’t have sanitary places to relieve themselves or to wash their hands, they simply cannot follow public health orders that will curb the spread of COVID-19. We all need for everyone to be able to wash our hands and dispose of our waste in humane, sanitary ways. We owe this to one another ꟷ for our own health and everyone’s dignity.

So let us come together and invite the placement of facilities into our neighborhoods. Then we can spend more time working toward the development of affordable housing and other real solutions to end homelessness.

Lindsey Bell-Kerr is pastor of Christ Church United Methodist and First United Methodist Church in Santa Rosa.

