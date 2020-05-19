PD Editorial: Tap the brakes on minimum wage hike

The coronavirus is wreaking havoc on the economy here in Santa Rosa and across the country.

Hundreds of local businesses remain closed 63 days after public health officials issued a stay-at-home order. Some will never reopen. Unemployment claims jumped 16-fold in Sonoma County from February to March, and when the next unemployment report comes out on Friday, analysts believe the jobless rate will be in the high teens.

In September, the local unemployment rate was 2.2% — a record low for Sonoma County, according to the Federal Reserve.

With a tight labor market and a growing economy, the Santa Rosa City Council voted in October to accelerate an increase in the minimum wage.

Given the fallout from the pandemic, and the uncertainty about how quickly the region’s tourism-dependent economy will recover, the council should hit the pause button.

California’s minimum wage is $13 an hour for companies that employ more than 25 people and $12 an hour for companies with 25 or fewer employees. Those figures are to increase $1 an hour on Jan. 1 and again on Jan. 1, 2022. After that, the state minimum wage will go up annually based on the Consumer Price Index.

In Santa Rosa, the City Council voted unanimously to increase the minimum wage to $15 an hour for larger employers and $14 an hour smaller employers as of July 1. As of Jan. 1, the local minimum wage will be $15 an hour for any-sized employer — one year ahead of the state’s schedule.

At its Tuesday meeting, the City Council will consider a six-month delay in the wage increases scheduled for July and January.

Any delay would be tough on minimum wage workers struggling to make ends meet. But even businesses designated as essential are struggling to stay afloat during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Sales and other revenue have cratered for large and small businesses. Meanwhile, most of them still have fixed costs, including rent, insurance, employee benefits, loan payments and taxes. Many employers have furloughed workers or cut wages to survive.

Many businesses will face new expenses, such as extra cleaning and disinfecting, when they reopen. Others will have to cope with restrictions that limit income, such as capacity reductions in restaurants to comply with social distancing guidelines.

A mandatory wage increase is likely to push some businesses over the edge.

“With the current COVID-19 economic situation at hand,” Daniel Gonnella of Union Hotel Restaurants wrote in a letter to City Council members, “I implore you to rescind the City of Santa Rosa’s minimum wage ordinance and leave the minimum wage to the State of California. “If our concerns fall on deaf ears, I fear that the City of Santa Rosa landscape will look very different and not in a good way.”

Business conditions have changed radically because of the coronavirus shutdown. As the emergency response gives way to reopening and recovery, businesses need flexibility to address economic uncertainties. The community will be relying on them to help people get back to work and to pay a fair wage. To do that, businesses need to be viable. The Santa Rosa City Council can help by tapping the brakes on the scheduled minimum wage increase while the economy recovers.

