Monday’s Letters to the Editor

Assessing the numbers

EDITOR: I have been checking The Press Democrat’s coronavirus tracker pretty much every day since it began back in March. For the majority of that time, the rate of increase and the numbers in the county have been rather small (typically 1%-2% a day), but over the past week or so, I have noticed that the numbers have increased to an average of 4%-5% daily.

I realize these numbers may reflect an increase in testing, not infections, but my question remains: If the percentage of coronavirus cases is going up at an increasing rate, why are we taking steps to reopen the county and loosen restrictions?

I trust the intelligence of our elected and public health officials, so I’m sure there is a proper explanation and answer to my question. Please explain the metrics to me, and your readers, because I’m struggling to see how it makes sense and how the numbers add up.

LEJF HANSEN

Santa Rosa

Tapping the brakes

EDITOR: Why does restoring the economy have to be done on the backs of the poor (“Tap the brakes on minimum wage hike,” Editorial, Tuesday). Instead, let’s “tap the brakes” on the obscene distribution of wealth in our country. Let’s “hit the pause button” on a growth-based economy that is unsustainable on its face. Why print trillions of dollars so we can all crawl back to a structure that guarantees poverty, warms the planet and can’t be sustained?

How many pandemics will it take for us to finally get it right?

KEVIN CONWAY

Santa Rosa

Trump’s rules

EDITOR: Another letter suggesting the pandemic and the stay-at-home rules are a ploy to stop Donald Trump from being reelected (“The ‘control us virus,’” May 16). Seriously? People are dying.

This is a worldwide pandemic and, honestly, the only ones I see never letting a crisis go to waste are the Republicans trying to push through another tax break for corporations.

Bobbi Reeser’s letter complains about the rules that the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention have put into place. It’s “martial law,” she says, “it’s tyrannical.” The CDC is headed by Robert Redfield, a Trump appointee. So these are Trump’s rules even though he doesn’t follow them himself.

If you disagree and want to complain and accuse someone of taking advantage of the situation, talk to your president.

ADRIENNE LARSON

Sebastopol

What about Point Reyes?

EDITOR: It was heartening to read of the efforts of Sonoma, Mendocino and Humboldt counties to aid fish, wildlife and clean water in the Eel and Russian River habitats (“Plan filed to remove dam,” May 14).

The three counties merged to fund the removal to the tune of $500 million, which will foster restoration of imperiled salmon and steelhead populations, which are nearing extinction, while removing a hydroelectric facility that has been a source of water degradation of the Russian River, which serves 600,000 residents in Sonoma and Marin counties.

Sadly, Sonoma and Marin counties have yet to conceive a means to render the same forward-thinking environmental restoration to Point Reyes National Seashore, whose water quality and natural health and beauty are imperiled by cattle ranches whose leases are being renewed through the efforts of Rep. Jared Huffman, no friend to this precious natural environment.