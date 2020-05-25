Subscribe

Monday’s Letters to the Editor

May 25, 2020, 12:11AM

Assessing the numbers

EDITOR: I have been checking The Press Democrat’s coronavirus tracker pretty much every day since it began back in March. For the majority of that time, the rate of increase and the numbers in the county have been rather small (typically 1%-2% a day), but over the past week or so, I have noticed that the numbers have increased to an average of 4%-5% daily.

I realize these numbers may reflect an increase in testing, not infections, but my question remains: If the percentage of coronavirus cases is going up at an increasing rate, why are we taking steps to reopen the county and loosen restrictions?

I trust the intelligence of our elected and public health officials, so I’m sure there is a proper explanation and answer to my question. Please explain the metrics to me, and your readers, because I’m struggling to see how it makes sense and how the numbers add up.

LEJF HANSEN

Santa Rosa

Tapping the brakes

EDITOR: Why does restoring the economy have to be done on the backs of the poor (“Tap the brakes on minimum wage hike,” Editorial, Tuesday). Instead, let’s “tap the brakes” on the obscene distribution of wealth in our country. Let’s “hit the pause button” on a growth-based economy that is unsustainable on its face. Why print trillions of dollars so we can all crawl back to a structure that guarantees poverty, warms the planet and can’t be sustained?

How many pandemics will it take for us to finally get it right?

KEVIN CONWAY

Santa Rosa

Trump’s rules

EDITOR: Another letter suggesting the pandemic and the stay-at-home rules are a ploy to stop Donald Trump from being reelected (“The ‘control us virus,’” May 16). Seriously? People are dying.

This is a worldwide pandemic and, honestly, the only ones I see never letting a crisis go to waste are the Republicans trying to push through another tax break for corporations.

Bobbi Reeser’s letter complains about the rules that the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention have put into place. It’s “martial law,” she says, “it’s tyrannical.” The CDC is headed by Robert Redfield, a Trump appointee. So these are Trump’s rules even though he doesn’t follow them himself.

If you disagree and want to complain and accuse someone of taking advantage of the situation, talk to your president.

ADRIENNE LARSON

Sebastopol

What about Point Reyes?

EDITOR: It was heartening to read of the efforts of Sonoma, Mendocino and Humboldt counties to aid fish, wildlife and clean water in the Eel and Russian River habitats (“Plan filed to remove dam,” May 14).

The three counties merged to fund the removal to the tune of $500 million, which will foster restoration of imperiled salmon and steelhead populations, which are nearing extinction, while removing a hydroelectric facility that has been a source of water degradation of the Russian River, which serves 600,000 residents in Sonoma and Marin counties.

Sadly, Sonoma and Marin counties have yet to conceive a means to render the same forward-thinking environmental restoration to Point Reyes National Seashore, whose water quality and natural health and beauty are imperiled by cattle ranches whose leases are being renewed through the efforts of Rep. Jared Huffman, no friend to this precious natural environment.

Especially at risk are the Tule elk, a Point Reyes singular feature whose numbers are in critical decline both through the degradation of grazing areas from cattle and the plan to allow hunters to further thin the magnificent elk herd. Fish, flora and fauna are all likewise imperiled.

ROB LIROFF

Petaluma

System upgrades

EDITOR: Since last year, PG&E has been rebuilding an electric transmission line that serves customers in Sonoma and Napa counties. The project was part of PG&E’s system hardening program, which involves installing stronger, more resilient poles and towers and thicker power lines — part of PG&E’s Community Wildfire Safety Program. I am happy to announce the project is complete, and the line was placed back into service on May 8. The rebuilt line will provide added infrastructure safety and resiliency to our communities.

The project stretched across 16 miles from Santa Rosa to St. Helena, and we know it impacted customers along the way. From large cranes working in the middle of neighborhoods to helicopters to the installation of generators in Calistoga, we appreciate the patience and feedback from our customers.

We did experience a few bumps along the way, but we worked together on concerns with phone calls, letters, emails or a knock at the door. We held several public presentations with elected officials and community members.

Through these past 18 months, safety has been and will continue to be our most important responsibility. On behalf of PG&E’s employees who live and work in your neighborhood, thank you for the continued partnership.

JOE HORAK

PG&E senior manager, North Bay and Sonoma Divisions

Keeping people solvent

EDITOR: The proposed $3 trillion relief package is getting opposition based on the arguments of “let’s wait and see how the previous relief packages do” and the future debt put on the younger generations.

This is a time to pull out all the stops and keep our states, cities, counties and all Americans from going under. This is a time for leadership to step forward to approve funds to keep people and entities solvent and to create work programs as they did in the Great Depression. It is not a time to balk and play political games. Survival now is the key for this nation.

JACOB W. BOUDEWIJN

Santa Rosa

