Friday’s Letters to the Editor

June 5, 2020, 12:07AM

Seat belts and face masks

EDITOR: I have two words for those freedom-loving, nonsocial distancing brothers and sisters who demand freedom from the tyranny of face masks: Seat belts.

In 1986, there were 46,000 traffic fatalities in the U.S. from a population of 240 million. In 2019, there were 36,000 deaths from a population of 327 million. Seat belts became mandatory in California in 1986.

Not all traffic fatalities are from people not wearing seat belts, but obviously they have had a tremendously beneficial effect on our society. And everyone puts them on themselves and their passengers, including, of course, children. Most of us do it every day, and we will continue to do it way past the coronavirus.

So what, after all, is the big deal? Wear the mask and protect yourself, your loved ones and your community, the same way you do when you put on your seat belts.

ELLIOT LEE DAUM

Santa Rosa

After Trump is gone

EDITOR: Throughout Donald Trump’s reign we’ve heard a similar refrain: Anyone working for our government during his administration must be sufficiently loyal to him or they will be removed from their job. Wouldn’t it be wonderful if our president looked for people who were sufficiently loyal to our Constitution and the mandates of their agencies? Since his job is to preserve, protect and defend those documents, that would seem like a two-fer. Why is it a conflict for him?

From our attorney general to our inspectors general tasked with rooting out fraud and abuse, Trump has been stacking our government with people who are loyal to him — oddly enough, one of the horrible things he has accused the previous administration of doing.

I wonder what happens to our country when Trump is no longer president. Best case, next January, worst case four years from January. Won’t we still want a government that is loyal to our Constitution and all of us citizens?

Will our next president need to replace Trump’s appointees with people who are loyal to our Constitution rather than Trump’s deep state swamp Qanonsense? Probably the sooner we find out the answer to that the better.

DON GALLOWAY

Sebastopol

Trump’s photo op

EDITOR: So our dear leader came out of his bunker, hid behind his military machine and gassed peaceful protesters so he could have a made-for-TV walk to a Christian church to hold up an unread Bible as if he was a soldier of the Christian God.

I certainly wouldn’t speak for God, but I suspect this is a most embarrassing episode. This presidential interloper cannot claim to be a Christian and certainly not a soldier. Didn’t Hitler have a bunker to protect him from his people also?

GENE VAP

Santa Rosa

Government tyranny

EDITOR: As government goes from an initial, yet understandable, overreaction by excluding all activities to required testing before enjoying one’s employment, one can’t help but see the tyrannical and illegal nature it impresses on citizens (“Employees must use virus app,” May 25).

My employer and I have a contract. Should they require testing and I don’t approve, I can dissolve my contract with them. My employer can do the same should they choose. That’s what a contract is about — mutual acceptance.

The government is now saying that should you wish to work, you must be tested through them. The government is an entity with which I have no contract. Ultimately, that means no employer will gainfully employ someone unless they submit.

Are self-employed business owners required to be tested? Individual contractors? How long before you have to wake up each morning and register with the government, regardless of employment or age?

Simply put, one should never forget that good intentions can lead to bad decisions, too.

Maintaining information through the cloud and assuring everyone that this cannot be hacked or manipulated is farcical at best.

It’s time to put government back into its place, where it provides public safety and information, not where failing to provide personal information means I can’t put food on the table for my family.

PAUL CLINTON

Rohnert Park

Closure can’t continue

EDITOR: We were told to flatten the curve. We were told we need time to prepare for a health care emergency. We all agreed we needed more hospital beds, more personal protective equipment and ventilators for those who would be most at risk. We knew tests were in short supply and high demand. We understood it would be 12-18 months for a vaccine. It all was perfectly sensible and we all agreed.

It’s been 80 days.

We are increasing testing and the number of cases is rising. We are now told that flattening the curve isn’t the priority but keeping people from getting the virus is. That wasn’t the reason I sheltered in place.

I wear my mask. I wash my hands. I social distance.

We understand that no measures enacted by the county can keep you 100% safe from contracting the virus. We sheltered in place for 80 days to prepare for this. When will we be prepared? It’s time to face this new reality. Our masks on, social distancing, and using best hygiene practices. We can-not expect this to continue in perpetuity.

PETER BROWN

Santa Rosa

