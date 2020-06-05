Friday’s Letters to the Editor

Seat belts and face masks

EDITOR: I have two words for those freedom-loving, nonsocial distancing brothers and sisters who demand freedom from the tyranny of face masks: Seat belts.

In 1986, there were 46,000 traffic fatalities in the U.S. from a population of 240 million. In 2019, there were 36,000 deaths from a population of 327 million. Seat belts became mandatory in California in 1986.

Not all traffic fatalities are from people not wearing seat belts, but obviously they have had a tremendously beneficial effect on our society. And everyone puts them on themselves and their passengers, including, of course, children. Most of us do it every day, and we will continue to do it way past the coronavirus.

So what, after all, is the big deal? Wear the mask and protect yourself, your loved ones and your community, the same way you do when you put on your seat belts.

ELLIOT LEE DAUM

Santa Rosa

After Trump is gone

EDITOR: Throughout Donald Trump’s reign we’ve heard a similar refrain: Anyone working for our government during his administration must be sufficiently loyal to him or they will be removed from their job. Wouldn’t it be wonderful if our president looked for people who were sufficiently loyal to our Constitution and the mandates of their agencies? Since his job is to preserve, protect and defend those documents, that would seem like a two-fer. Why is it a conflict for him?

From our attorney general to our inspectors general tasked with rooting out fraud and abuse, Trump has been stacking our government with people who are loyal to him — oddly enough, one of the horrible things he has accused the previous administration of doing.

I wonder what happens to our country when Trump is no longer president. Best case, next January, worst case four years from January. Won’t we still want a government that is loyal to our Constitution and all of us citizens?

Will our next president need to replace Trump’s appointees with people who are loyal to our Constitution rather than Trump’s deep state swamp Qanonsense? Probably the sooner we find out the answer to that the better.

DON GALLOWAY

Sebastopol

Trump’s photo op

EDITOR: So our dear leader came out of his bunker, hid behind his military machine and gassed peaceful protesters so he could have a made-for-TV walk to a Christian church to hold up an unread Bible as if he was a soldier of the Christian God.

I certainly wouldn’t speak for God, but I suspect this is a most embarrassing episode. This presidential interloper cannot claim to be a Christian and certainly not a soldier. Didn’t Hitler have a bunker to protect him from his people also?

GENE VAP

Santa Rosa

Government tyranny

EDITOR: As government goes from an initial, yet understandable, overreaction by excluding all activities to required testing before enjoying one’s employment, one can’t help but see the tyrannical and illegal nature it impresses on citizens (“Employees must use virus app,” May 25).

My employer and I have a contract. Should they require testing and I don’t approve, I can dissolve my contract with them. My employer can do the same should they choose. That’s what a contract is about — mutual acceptance.