Close to Home: While you’re home, prepare for fire season

I know this is something none of us want to hear right now, but soon we will be up against the start of another fire season. And while we are immersed in a different kind of survival right now, we cannot forget this critical time.

Can we chew gum (with our mouths closed) and walk (6 feet apart) at the same time — deal with this pandemic and prepare for the oncoming fire season?

If we are honest with ourselves, we have no choice.

Paradoxically, because of the pandemic, we may have an opportunity to make progress. Even as stay-at-home orders are relaxed, a summer without fairs and concerts and ballgames leaves a lot of spare time for home-hardening projects and clearing fuel around our houses.

These steps are all about creating defensible space next to our homes.

Having a defensible space gives firefighters access to our properties and a better opportunity to defend them.

Remember, the greatest source of ignition isn’t a wall of fire racing across the landscape, but flying embers driven by strong winds. These embers are insidious, and they find places to land and smolder — and potentially ignite.

Many of us live in areas designated as very high fire severity zones or high fire severity zones. Know what the risk is in your neighborhood, and use that information as a guide to how much fuel load reduction needs to be done. Although, as we have seen, there are no guarantees.

I have spent these stay-at-home weeks exercising my nervous impulses by weeding around the foundation of our home and removing dead leaves and pine needles from every possible hiding place that could allow embers to hide.

Think of trees butting up against a house and dropping leaves and needles in the gutters and on the roof. And remember that roofs are the No. 1 ignition source for house fires, followed by gutters and openings in roof soffits, along with siding and decks.

This is the perfect time to start planning and deciding what needs to be done. No more excuses. North Coast residents already have suffered too much to ignore the threat posed by wildfires.

Not everyone has a landscaping crew to do the work. If you can’t, perhaps because, like me, you’re an older adult, ask for help. Friends, neighbors and family members may be able to do these tasks.

If you’re not sure what you need to do, Cal Fire offers guidance at readyforwildfire.org.

Several months ago, while I was still a community member of The Press Democrat editorial board, we interviewed several fire professionals regarding the fire tax on the March primary ballot. I was very sad to see it fail, by the way.

They discussed last fall’s Kincaid fire in depth, talking about suppression measures they had taken that mitigated the potential devastation — and, maybe more important, the incredible luck of having wind direction and speed that aided firefighting efforts.

They explained how some houses escaped destruction. My ears immediately perked up, since I started researching prevention, including home hardening and defensible space measures, soon after the 2017 fires.

I asked: Do you believe home hardening and defensible space measures mitigated damage to those houses. They both smiled and said, “Absolutely, no doubt.”

Oh, and one more thing — if I had a magic wand I would “disappear” all the giant matchsticks, aka eucalyptus trees, along every road in Sonoma County.

Ruthie Snyder, a former community member of The Press Democrat’s editorial board, is preparing recommendations on best practices for fuel load reduction and defensible space protocols for the North Coast Resource Partnership. She lives in Santa Rosa.

