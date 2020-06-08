Monday’s Letters to the Editor

Defining leadership

EDITOR: I have deep respect for what it takes to successfully hold the job of president, no matter who the person is or what their party affiliation is. I view the presidential role as representing a country — its people and its beliefs.

I find myself, with each passing day, longing to have a president who understands and demonstrates true leadership, who knows that the president is serving our country and its people, and that leadership isn’t synonymous with dictatorship.

True leadership requires the leader to make ethical and principled decisions, to put people first, to be a skilled communicator and a compassionate collaborator. Essential qualities of a great leader include empathy, clarity, decisiveness, courage, passion and humility.

Traits of a terrible leader include lack of transparency, not listening, dismissing people and ideas, overactive ego, lack of empathy, poor communication, assigning blame and inconsistency.

I have witnessed a number of presidents in my 68 years. While I haven’t always resonated with their political platforms, I have never witnessed a president before now who lacks so many essential qualities of a great leader.

Yes, we have a president. No, we do not have a leader.

NINA ARBOUR

Sebastopol

Modeling a lesson

EDITOR: Santa Rosa is lucky to have a police chief who believes in community-based policing. Years ago, then-Sgt. Ray Navarro taught anti-bullying lessons to my class at Roseland Elementary. My students, many of whom were frightened by cops, learned that police are peace officers.

They learned healthy strategies for expressing anger. They learned about the powerful role of bystanders. They learned that most bullies are frightened and feel small.

No doubt some of these now young adults participated in the protest marches. I hope they saw Chief Navarro taking a knee as validation of the lessons they learned from him and other positive adults in their lives (“SR Police Chief Navarro joins protesters, talks peace,” Tuesday). Protesters aren’t thugs. They’re patriots.

Sadly, vandals and looters exist. The key is to grow more patriots who have the capacity to empathize and fewer thugs. Bullying breeds bullying.

LINDA BECKER

Santa Rosa

Living behind masks

EDITOR: Since masks have become commonplace, I’ve noticed some rather unfortunate consequences.

We humans, social animals that we are, need “face time” with each other. Something deep in our core, our DNA perhaps, requires and thrives on facial connections with each other. Masks stop that — that human connection and warmth.

I’ve noticed moving through common spaces at stores most people passing no longer make eye contact. We look like zombies to each other — and we, without meaning to, treat each other as such.

Social distancing has also made us leery of strangers less than 6 feet away, so whenever that inevitably happens, our fears activate and more fellow-human-disconnecting happens.

Masks have become the latest keep-our-humanity COVID challenge. Coming on top of the loss of most of our social life and months of stay-at-home isolation, it becomes paramount, I think, that we take conscious steps to do everything possible to avoid the psychic damage from dehumanizing ourselves and everyone we encounter.