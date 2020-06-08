Subscribe

Monday’s Letters to the Editor

June 8, 2020, 12:09AM
Defining leadership

EDITOR: I have deep respect for what it takes to successfully hold the job of president, no matter who the person is or what their party affiliation is. I view the presidential role as representing a country — its people and its beliefs.

I find myself, with each passing day, longing to have a president who understands and demonstrates true leadership, who knows that the president is serving our country and its people, and that leadership isn’t synonymous with dictatorship.

True leadership requires the leader to make ethical and principled decisions, to put people first, to be a skilled communicator and a compassionate collaborator. Essential qualities of a great leader include empathy, clarity, decisiveness, courage, passion and humility.

Traits of a terrible leader include lack of transparency, not listening, dismissing people and ideas, overactive ego, lack of empathy, poor communication, assigning blame and inconsistency.

I have witnessed a number of presidents in my 68 years. While I haven’t always resonated with their political platforms, I have never witnessed a president before now who lacks so many essential qualities of a great leader.

Yes, we have a president. No, we do not have a leader.

NINA ARBOUR

Sebastopol

Modeling a lesson

EDITOR: Santa Rosa is lucky to have a police chief who believes in community-based policing. Years ago, then-Sgt. Ray Navarro taught anti-bullying lessons to my class at Roseland Elementary. My students, many of whom were frightened by cops, learned that police are peace officers.

They learned healthy strategies for expressing anger. They learned about the powerful role of bystanders. They learned that most bullies are frightened and feel small.

No doubt some of these now young adults participated in the protest marches. I hope they saw Chief Navarro taking a knee as validation of the lessons they learned from him and other positive adults in their lives (“SR Police Chief Navarro joins protesters, talks peace,” Tuesday). Protesters aren’t thugs. They’re patriots.

Sadly, vandals and looters exist. The key is to grow more patriots who have the capacity to empathize and fewer thugs. Bullying breeds bullying.

LINDA BECKER

Santa Rosa

Living behind masks

EDITOR: Since masks have become commonplace, I’ve noticed some rather unfortunate consequences.

We humans, social animals that we are, need “face time” with each other. Something deep in our core, our DNA perhaps, requires and thrives on facial connections with each other. Masks stop that — that human connection and warmth.

I’ve noticed moving through common spaces at stores most people passing no longer make eye contact. We look like zombies to each other — and we, without meaning to, treat each other as such.

Social distancing has also made us leery of strangers less than 6 feet away, so whenever that inevitably happens, our fears activate and more fellow-human-disconnecting happens.

Masks have become the latest keep-our-humanity COVID challenge. Coming on top of the loss of most of our social life and months of stay-at-home isolation, it becomes paramount, I think, that we take conscious steps to do everything possible to avoid the psychic damage from dehumanizing ourselves and everyone we encounter.

My thoughts: make eye contact in stores; say hello whenever you wind up less than 6 feet apart (unless they’re a COVID carrier and just sneezed or coughed, you’re fine); take off your masks once you’re outside (so everyone can see your nice face); and … hope officials reassess the value of masks and declare them optional again.

RICK CHILDS

Mendocino

Protests’ value

EDITOR: While Barbara Cuneo finds the death George Floyd horrendous, she might ask herself whether the officers’ superiors would have made them pay had it not been for the demonstrations (“Rampaging mobs,” Letters, Saturday). Yes, the looting and trashing of property is deplorable. However, those responsible are a very small percentage of the demonstrators.

WILBERT BROWN

Sebastopol

Delivering justice

EDITOR: Justice was partly served when the Minneapolis police officers were charged in the death of George Floyd. Justice will be further served when they are convicted and given appropriate sentences. Justice will not fully be gained until it can never happen again. To anybody.

MARY M. JOHNSON

Healdsburg

Navarro’s courage

EDITOR: I don’t know Joseph Lovell’s political leanings, but his letter was taken right out of the Donald Trump playbook: paint everyone in a given situation with the same brush, and condemn them all (“The chief must go,” Thursday).

Santa Rosa police Chief Ray Navarro knelt in an act of courage and human solidarity with people exercising their constitutional rights to protest and air grievances. It is absolutely ludicrous to imply, or in this case explicitly state, that the chief would somehow embrace lawbreakers who commit vio-lence against citizens, police or property.

Surely, Lovell knows better. But it is so tempting to fudge the truth in a desperate attempt to advance your own agenda.

I’m just waiting for even one police union, and individual officers, to come out of the shadows and follow Navarro’s lead. Decent, law-abiding police need to speak up lest we all paint them with the same brush. That will serve no one well, police or citizens.

RICHARD HERBERT

Sebastopol

