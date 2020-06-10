Subscribe

Wednesday’s Letters to the Editor

June 10, 2020, 12:07AM

Red, blue or purple?

EDITOR: I would rather ask questions than state opinions. I think questions are more productive in opening discussions.

Are you red, or are you blue? Do you agree with one political party or the other on every issue? Do you feel one party has all the correct answers and the other party has all the wrong answers? Are you red on some issues and blue on other issues? Are you somewhere between red and blue on some issues? Could you possibly be — gasp — purple?

How many Americans might consider themselves to be purple? Do you choose loyalty to a color, or do you choose loyalty to a country? Isn’t our flag red, white and blue?

Does picking a color blind you to the reality of political power struggles that get ugly on both sides? Do the power struggles between the parties lead to compromises near the middle?

Can the 327 million diverse citizens of the U.S. be represented by only one party? Can a democratic republic exist with only one party? So are you red, or are you blue? Or are you purple? Just asking.

DAVID M. HEANEY

Petaluma

Essick’s rebellion

EDITOR: Sonoma County Sheriff Mark Essick’s refusal to enforce the health orders of Health Officer Sundari Mase was outrageous. In a time of crisis, we need unified leadership, not a half-considered and waffling rebellion against the person in charge of health policy. The job of the sheriff is to enforce the law, not to interpret or take exception to it.

His statement that “I am now confident in the process moving forward, that we’re going to move from an essential/nonessential stance to a risk-based approach” is as troubling as his original refusal to do his job (“Sheriff relents on virus order,” June 2).

His statement precisely reflects the arrogance at the root of larger law enforcement problems in our country. Law enforcement is essential to an orderly and civilized society, but only when those charged with being the enforcers realize that their power derives from the people.

The sheriff’s conditional reconsideration of his rebellion is only further proof of his unfitness for his job and the likelihood that he will create even greater problems in the future. He should be removed.

WAYNE RODEN

Cotati

Trump’s work habits

EDITOR: Many people are complaining that the current occupant of the White House is spending all of his time watching television, composing and sending semi-literate tweets, giving unintelligible press conferences and playing golf. They seem to think that he should spend at least some of his time doing the work of being president.

I would urge these people to look at the issue another way: He is doing more than enough harm to our country in the few instances when he remembers that being president actually entails doing something.

Just think of the havoc he would wreak if he really worked at it, and be thankful for his indolence.

PATRICIA F. CLOTHIER

Santa Rosa

Riding without masks

EDITOR: My wife and I enjoy walking through our county parks. We are blessed with miles of trails to explore, many being a few feet wide, taking you through creeks, forests, woodlands and open fields.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention advises the use of simple cloth face coverings to slow the spread of the coronavirus and help people who may have the virus and don’t know it from transmitting it to others. Most people we encounter put on their face coverings when they get within 20 to 30 feet of each other. The main exception is bicycle riders. We have crossed paths with close to a hundred cyclists and have encountered only one wearing any type of face covering.

The harder one is breathing, for example riding a bike up a hill, the higher the odds that one’s spray will land on other people. Especially with some of the narrow trails where there is no escape.

One doesn’t have to wear a hazmat suit or compete against our health care providers for N95 masks. Just a simple scarf reduces the risks of unintentionally infecting other people. Perhaps the bicycle coalition has something to say.

NORMAN SHEEHAN

Santa Rosa

Trump plays tough guy

EDITOR: Donald Trump has been trying to convince Americans he’s courageous and strong since he avoided being drafted during the Vietnam War. It’s ironic that Trump seems so eager to call out the military on our own citizens. Trump shows his strength against Americans and migrant families, but Putin, Assad, Dutarte, Kim, Xi, Erdogan, Salman and American Nazis with Confederate flags, not so much.

His solution to civil unrest due to over aggressive police tactics? Disparage governors and mayors for being weak, and threaten to send in the military.

Trump wants to bring the troops home and end our endless wars abroad. He has bigger enemies that worry him, like Democrats, the free press and Twitter. Also on that list are NATO, the World Health Organization, facts and wind turbines.

In July 2017, Trump encouraged police officers to, “Please, don’t be too nice.” Now, with rioting and looting going on after police roughed up another suspect to the point of death, Trump may have the reason he seeks to declare martial law. Put his knee on the neck of millions of potential ballot forgers, just in time to save the country from an election rigged by Democrats.

DON GALLOWAY

Sebastopol

