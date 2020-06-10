Wednesday’s Letters to the Editor

Red, blue or purple?

EDITOR: I would rather ask questions than state opinions. I think questions are more productive in opening discussions.

Are you red, or are you blue? Do you agree with one political party or the other on every issue? Do you feel one party has all the correct answers and the other party has all the wrong answers? Are you red on some issues and blue on other issues? Are you somewhere between red and blue on some issues? Could you possibly be — gasp — purple?

How many Americans might consider themselves to be purple? Do you choose loyalty to a color, or do you choose loyalty to a country? Isn’t our flag red, white and blue?

Does picking a color blind you to the reality of political power struggles that get ugly on both sides? Do the power struggles between the parties lead to compromises near the middle?

Can the 327 million diverse citizens of the U.S. be represented by only one party? Can a democratic republic exist with only one party? So are you red, or are you blue? Or are you purple? Just asking.

DAVID M. HEANEY

Petaluma

Essick’s rebellion

EDITOR: Sonoma County Sheriff Mark Essick’s refusal to enforce the health orders of Health Officer Sundari Mase was outrageous. In a time of crisis, we need unified leadership, not a half-considered and waffling rebellion against the person in charge of health policy. The job of the sheriff is to enforce the law, not to interpret or take exception to it.

His statement that “I am now confident in the process moving forward, that we’re going to move from an essential/nonessential stance to a risk-based approach” is as troubling as his original refusal to do his job (“Sheriff relents on virus order,” June 2).

His statement precisely reflects the arrogance at the root of larger law enforcement problems in our country. Law enforcement is essential to an orderly and civilized society, but only when those charged with being the enforcers realize that their power derives from the people.

The sheriff’s conditional reconsideration of his rebellion is only further proof of his unfitness for his job and the likelihood that he will create even greater problems in the future. He should be removed.

WAYNE RODEN

Cotati

Trump’s work habits

EDITOR: Many people are complaining that the current occupant of the White House is spending all of his time watching television, composing and sending semi-literate tweets, giving unintelligible press conferences and playing golf. They seem to think that he should spend at least some of his time doing the work of being president.

I would urge these people to look at the issue another way: He is doing more than enough harm to our country in the few instances when he remembers that being president actually entails doing something.

Just think of the havoc he would wreak if he really worked at it, and be thankful for his indolence.

PATRICIA F. CLOTHIER

Santa Rosa

Riding without masks

EDITOR: My wife and I enjoy walking through our county parks. We are blessed with miles of trails to explore, many being a few feet wide, taking you through creeks, forests, woodlands and open fields.