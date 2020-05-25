Sullivan: How ’60 Minutes’ became ‘the Tony Fauci of newsmagazines’

Early this month, with the “60 Minutes” season nearly ready to wrap production for the summer, Executive Producer Bill Owens took a heartfelt pitch to his boss, CBS News President Susan Zirinsky.

“We can’t stop,” he told her.

Zirinsky agreed, despite the fact that the labor-intensive Sunday-night news magazine show weighs heavily on the network budget, and took the plan to the corporate honchos. Remarkably, they got on board, too.

As a result, instead of ending the season last weekend, new episodes will continue until at least June 28.

That development is not likely to make President Donald Trump happy. He railed, with the usual cries of “fake news,” against the May 17 interview with government whistleblower Rick Bright, who was recently demoted from his job as top federal vaccine official. Trump dissed him as nothing but “a disgruntled employee.”

Bright — who had earlier warned of the dangers of hydroxychloroquine, a drug that Trump now says he’s taking to prevent COVID-19 — told interviewer Norah O’Donnell that the administration has no coherent pandemic strategy. As for the early response, it was slow and chaotic.

When I asked Owens to respond to Trump’s rage-tweeting that the report was incorrect and that CBS doesn’t care, he declined: “The story speaks for itself.”

These days, when such stories do speak for themselves, a whole lot of people are listening. For the second week in a row, “60 Minutes” was the No. 1 primetime show in the country, with an audience hovering around 10 million. (By comparison, a show like MSNBC’s “Morning Joe,” which generates so much buzz, is lucky to score an audience of 1 million; and even the most popular prime-time cable shows rarely hit 5 million.)

So those “60 Minutes” numbers are big news in TV world — and particularly welcome, since the last time the show garnered so much attention it was for a far darker reason.

In September 2018, longtime executive producer Jeff Fager was fired as the whole network was roiled by charges of high-level sexual misconduct and efforts to conceal it. Top boss Les Moonves had stepped down only days before amid sexual harassment accusations.

“There’s no question the ‘60 Minutes’ staff was really shaken, with the sense of ‘are we going to be able to survive this?’ ” said Tom Bettag, a former executive producer at four networks, including the “CBS Evening News”; he was the longtime executive producer of ABC’s “Nightline” in the Ted Koppel years. Now, Bettag told me, he sees the show thriving, largely because it is providing something prized amid so much uncertainty.

In an era where much of media is selling junk bonds to the public, he said, “60 Minutes” is like Treasury bills: solid and reliable.

If that sounds a little dull, Bettag begs to differ, comparing the credibility of the show, which debuted in 1968, to that of another American institution: “They’re committed to making their brand the Tony Fauci of newsmagazines.”

Almost every segment for the past two months has been pandemic-related, ranging from Scott Pelley’s stunning interview with the overwhelmed New York City medical examiner, featuring images of the refrigerated trucks that served as makeshift morgues; to Bill Whitaker’s newsmaking interview with White House trade adviser Peter Navarro; to Leslie Stahl’s report on working conditions in Amazon warehouses.