Shribman: Pretending everything is OK won’t make it so

It’s not so bad.

That was the rationale in Barbados in 1647, when British merchants and wealthy planters, seeking to preserve the island colony’s slave trade, shrugged off the threat of the yellow fever epidemic that claimed thousands of lives.

Also not so bad a hundred years later in Boston and other colonial seaports, when authorities played down the prevalence of smallpox so their customers overseas would keep welcoming their ships.

Not so bad in New York and other cities in the 1830s, when President Andrew Jackson, one of Donald Trump’s White House heroes, repeatedly understated a raging cholera pandemic for fear of spoiling the era’s economic boom.

Not so bad, too, in the fictional resort town of Amity Island where, in the blockbuster 1975 film “Jaws,” Mayor Larry Vaughn — worried about the town’s economy — overruled Police Chief Martin Brody’s order to close the beaches after a shark attack.

Mayor Vaughn: “You yell ‘shark’ (and) we’ve got a panic on our hands on the Fourth of July.”

Chief Brody: “You open the beaches on the Fourth of July, it’s like ringing the dinner bell.”

Now, 45 years after the release of that quintessential American summer film, authorities in Washington and across the country are rushing to open beaches and businesses out of worries about the economy. And by conveying an implicit “not-so-bad” outlook, they may be ringing the dinner bell for the voracious novel coronavirus that continues to course through the country.

“We depend on the summer people here for our very lives,” Mayor Vaughn said in “Jaws.” “You are not going to have a summer unless you deal with this problem,” replied oceanographer Matt Hooper.

Like the city fathers of Amity Island, America is suffering a pandemic of what psychologists call “normalcy bias,” the tendency to minimize disaster in the face of overwhelming evidence to the contrary.

As a result, this looming COVID-19 summer could be the most perilous in our history, though we cannot say we were not warned.

Just the other day, for example, the ousted director of the Biomedical Advanced Research and Development Authority, Rick Bright, told a House subcommittee that, as a result of Washington’s initial “not-so-bad” outlook, “lives were endangered, and I believe lives were lost.”

He then added, “I believe by not telling America the truth or being totally transparent, regardless of where the information was coming from, people were not as prepared as they could have been.”

I have been observing the “not-so-bad” phenomenon since my earliest days as a reporter, when, at age 24, I was assigned by the Buffalo Evening News to cover the Love Canal chemical-contamination crisis in Niagara Falls, New York. That environmental catastrophe grew out of a decision that it was safe to construct homes and an elementary school on top of a toxic waste dump. It was only a few years after the premiere of “Jaws,” and I was bewildered by the way political figures seemed to possess an irrepressible impulse to minimize threats.

At the center of the homeowners’ protests that ensued at Love Canal was a 27-year-old housewife who became an eloquent House witness on Capitol Hill, pointedly asking whether health officials had a conflict of interest in administering tests where results suggesting problems could cost them money.