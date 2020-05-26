Tuesday’s Letters to the Editor

Staying vigilant

EDITOR: Reopening Sonoma County’s businesses is cause for celebration. The economic hardship has been devastating to many. However, when tourists come flocking back to our towns, wineries and beaches, it is likely some will bring the novel coronavirus with them. Businesses and citizens must be vigilant to observe all precautions prescribed by our exceptional public health officer, Dr. Sundari Mase. A contingency plan must be in place should there be a spike in infections. The health of our citizens must be priority No. 1.

PHILLIP FARBER

Santa Rosa

Pandemic politics

EDITOR: I have never seen anything more outrageous than the Trump administration’s attempts to control the narrative on the pandemic in light of its potential to affect the health of millions of U.S. residents. We had the Vietnam War and the Iraq War, both of which were perpetrated on the basis of governmental dishonesty, but the current situation is so much worse.

I’ve never known when a public health crisis was subject to such opposite assessments based entirely on the political considerations of the president and his allies. It is outrageous to have the nation’s public health experts undermined by politicians solely worried about reelection.

What a different world it would be if the president was reinforcing the messages from public health experts, encouraging caution and promoting good public health practices, instead of undermining them and going so far as to encourage armed protests in state capitals.

The idiocy expressed by some of those who are touting the Trump line is beyond believing. Example: the woman who, in a video posted online, explained that she had cut out the portions of her mask covering her mouth and nose because “it made it so much easier to breathe.” I hope we aren’t doomed to reelect a president whose supporters think like this.

KATHERINE LACY

Healdsburg

Anti-labor stance

EDITOR: It’s become plainly clear where and for whom this paper’s interests lie, and it’s not labor’s or its workers.

As a longtime reader, this predominance of allegiance to business’s interests and welfare, especially the wine and commercial development industries, is no surprise.

A recent editorial urged delaying implementing of the crucial need for a $15 minimum wage, already accepted and passed by some cities here in Sonoma County and throughout the state (“Tap the brakes on minimum wage hike,” May 19). Considering how many thousands of Sonoma workers have either lost their jobs or been furloughed, this newspaper’s view is, in my opinion, critically biased and elitist.

The Press Democrat’s relationship to labor has been historically dismal. It is high time this newspaper honors our workers and remembers that their labor and their wages directly support our local economy.

WILL SHONBRUN

Boyes Springs

Caring for trees

EDITOR: Everyone is focused on the pandemic, and rightly so. However, there is a destructive practice going on in Santa Rosa that will have major negative ramifications for the future. Trees are among the most important things in our urban environment. Unfortunately, incredibly poor tree pruning and topping has become extremely common in the city.

The butchered trees are along city streets (the maintenance of such trees are now the responsibility of the neighboring property) and on private property. Particular targets seem to be crepe myrtles and flowering pears; heavy pruning doesn’t result in more flowers.