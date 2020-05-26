Subscribe

Tuesday’s Letters to the Editor

May 26, 2020, 12:05AM

Staying vigilant

EDITOR: Reopening Sonoma County’s businesses is cause for celebration. The economic hardship has been devastating to many. However, when tourists come flocking back to our towns, wineries and beaches, it is likely some will bring the novel coronavirus with them. Businesses and citizens must be vigilant to observe all precautions prescribed by our exceptional public health officer, Dr. Sundari Mase. A contingency plan must be in place should there be a spike in infections. The health of our citizens must be priority No. 1.

PHILLIP FARBER

Santa Rosa

Pandemic politics

EDITOR: I have never seen anything more outrageous than the Trump administration’s attempts to control the narrative on the pandemic in light of its potential to affect the health of millions of U.S. residents. We had the Vietnam War and the Iraq War, both of which were perpetrated on the basis of governmental dishonesty, but the current situation is so much worse.

I’ve never known when a public health crisis was subject to such opposite assessments based entirely on the political considerations of the president and his allies. It is outrageous to have the nation’s public health experts undermined by politicians solely worried about reelection.

What a different world it would be if the president was reinforcing the messages from public health experts, encouraging caution and promoting good public health practices, instead of undermining them and going so far as to encourage armed protests in state capitals.

The idiocy expressed by some of those who are touting the Trump line is beyond believing. Example: the woman who, in a video posted online, explained that she had cut out the portions of her mask covering her mouth and nose because “it made it so much easier to breathe.” I hope we aren’t doomed to reelect a president whose supporters think like this.

KATHERINE LACY

Healdsburg

Anti-labor stance

EDITOR: It’s become plainly clear where and for whom this paper’s interests lie, and it’s not labor’s or its workers.

As a longtime reader, this predominance of allegiance to business’s interests and welfare, especially the wine and commercial development industries, is no surprise.

A recent editorial urged delaying implementing of the crucial need for a $15 minimum wage, already accepted and passed by some cities here in Sonoma County and throughout the state (“Tap the brakes on minimum wage hike,” May 19). Considering how many thousands of Sonoma workers have either lost their jobs or been furloughed, this newspaper’s view is, in my opinion, critically biased and elitist.

The Press Democrat’s relationship to labor has been historically dismal. It is high time this newspaper honors our workers and remembers that their labor and their wages directly support our local economy.

WILL SHONBRUN

Boyes Springs

Caring for trees

EDITOR: Everyone is focused on the pandemic, and rightly so. However, there is a destructive practice going on in Santa Rosa that will have major negative ramifications for the future. Trees are among the most important things in our urban environment. Unfortunately, incredibly poor tree pruning and topping has become extremely common in the city.

The butchered trees are along city streets (the maintenance of such trees are now the responsibility of the neighboring property) and on private property. Particular targets seem to be crepe myrtles and flowering pears; heavy pruning doesn’t result in more flowers.

It is particularly appalling to see the situation in and around the Brickyard Center on Seventh Street. Most of the trees have basically been destroyed by awful pruning. They will never recover to a natural form, plus there are many empty tree planting spaces in the paving. Carefully planting and caring for trees provides cooling, shade, carbon absorption and civic beauty.

Please only hire tree companies with certified arborists to work on your trees. They are trained in proper pruning and well worth the cost. If we are to continue to be a Tree City, we must care for and add to our city’s trees.

BILL MONTGOMERY

Santa Rosa

A virus isn’t personal

EDITOR: I’m disturbed by those who have decided that wearing masks somehow impinges on their rights. This virus isn’t personal. A global pandemic is a virus that goes after anyone in any country, regardless of their political positions and cultural beliefs.

When people decide they don’t want to wear a mask, it becomes very personal. You are now deciding it’s OK to spread your potentially viral germs to my family. Which of my children will your actions take from me? Will you be putting my grandson in the hospital because of your actions? Will I have to be put on a ventilator because you didn’t want to wear a mask when you went to the store? How many of my friends will your actions kill?

Please understand this virus can be carried by you without your knowledge. You could be carrying it right now. Without wearing your mask and staying at a proper distance, how many in our community will have to suffer?

Please understand that this virus isn’t personal, and don’t make it that way by your lack of concern for the rest of us.

KATHY PHIPPS

Santa Rosa

