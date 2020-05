The Last Word: This week’s top picks

“Quick, there’s an umasked gunman in the bank.”

ANNE McGINLEY, Santa Rosa

“The lady over there lost her husband. He had a white mask on.”

ANDY FRAUENHOFER, Santa Rosa

“Read my lips.”

DEREK PELL, Anderson

“Very suspicious. He was not wearing a mask.”

BROOKE CLYDE, Santa Rosa

“Mufa mumba ba, and hurry!”

RICK OWEN, Cloverdale

“There’s a naked jogger on the trail. You can recognize him because he’s the only one wearing a mask.”

JOE J. MADRID, Rohnert Park