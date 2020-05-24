PD Editorial: Santa Rosa needs to include public in homeless plans

Santa Rosa officials cut more than a few corners as they established the city’s first sanctioned homeless camp, which opened this past week at the Finley Community Center.

There wasn’t a City Council vote or a public hearing.

The city didn’t even notify Dr. Sundari Mase, the county’s public health officer, who has largely determined what can stay open and what must remain closed during the coronavirus pandemic.

COVID-19 is a contagious and potentially fatal disease — but government transparency cannot be collateral damage.

City officials are responding to a legitimate public health threat. Few people are at greater risk than those who are living on the streets, in their cars or in public parks. Homeless people are prone to having chronic illnesses, and there isn’t much room for social distancing in the grubby camps that have popped up beneath Highway 101 during the past two months.

Crowded shelters also pose a risk.

The city rented 77 rooms at the Sandman Motel, and the county has placed at least 47 homeless people in student housing at Sonoma State University, in addition to its 60-person sanctioned encampment at Los Guilicos.

But more space is needed.

A federal court order prohibits the city from simply sweeping people out of the camps. Besides, that would only move the problem to another location.

And allowing camps to keep growing is a hazard to surrounding neighborhoods.

Santa Rosa officials say they chose the Finley Center, which is otherwise closed, because a camp with fences, security and sanitation could be set up quickly.

“The goal is to try to keep these folks safe and not have the pandemic go through our community,” Dave Gouin, the city’s director of housing and community services, told Staff Writer Will Schmitt.

By choosing the site before announcing plans for a sanctioned camp, the city avoided the public backlash and political squabbling among the supervisors that accompanied the county’s search for a site to move campers who took over the Joe Rodota Trail last fall.

But peace comes at a price.

When Mayor Tom Schwedhelm and other city officials convened an online meeting, they faced some pointed questions about selecting a site on the west side, which traditionally has been underrepresented at City Hall.

Their responses satisfied many of the participants, but an important question was left hanging: What’s the city’s exit strategy?

“We don’t have a specific answer in the moment,” Gouin conceded.

The camp, with its orderly rows of identical tents inside a fenced enclosure, is safer — and certainly cleaner — than the hovels blocking sidewalks in the West End and Railroad Square. But a semi-permanent homeless camp wouldn’t be an appropriate neighbor for the city’s only remaining senior center, when it’s allowed to reopen.

In the meantime, city officials should continue to vet alternative sites for a sanctioned camp, including the parking lot at City Hall, as suggested by Supervisor- elect Chris Coursey.

City officials also should explore partnerships for potential camps, perhaps with the county at the fairgrounds or the Rincon Valley school district at the old Oak Park Swim Club.

Homelessness was a crisis in Sonoma County before the coronavirus, and it will outlast the pandemic. So will the need to give the public a seat at the table in any discussions about how to alleviate this seemingly intractable problem.

