Thursday’s Letters to the Editor

June 11, 2020, 12:07AM
The real fraud

EDITOR: The real voter fraud that is going on in many states has nothing to do with voting by mail. That’s just a distraction. The real fraud is the many voter-suppression tactics that have been put in place by elected officials.

This includes, among other strategies, removing legitimate voter names from the registration rolls and hoping the voters won’t become aware of it until they go to the polls and are told their names aren’t on the list, so they cannot vote.

BARBARA TYE

Santa Rosa

Rising to the cause

EDITOR: “There’s a new movement being born right now,” according to the eminent journalist Bernard Shaw. Millions of Americans are protesting loudly in every state, calling out injustice and demanding change. The voices and the cause of the many must not be diminished by the misplaced violence of the relatively few whose anger has boiled over.

Signs of hope are emerging in the upheaval. America was born from revolution. Generational battles to make a “more perfect union” are part of our social fabric.

Our nation is infected — biologically, politically and socially — with a lethal virus. It is eating away at our very soul. Brave patriots are calling for an end to systemic racism and to the caustic rhetoric that divides us. We must rise to the cause to protect our fellow human beings as we protect our families and ourselves.

GEORGE R. FLORES

Bodega Bay

Liberty, yours and others’

EDITOR: John Stuart Mill, a 19th-century English philosopher, wrote a book titled “On Liberty,” which is one of the most fundamental defenses of individual freedom of thought and action.

He argued that the forces of society and government shouldn’t interfere with individual freedom of action and that the only justification for such interference is self- protection: “The only purpose for which power can be rightfully exercised over any member of a civilized community, against his will, is to prevent harm to others.”

Mill argued that “the only part of the conduct of any one, for which he is amenable to society, is that which concerns others. In the part which merely concerns himself, his independence is, of right, absolute. Over himself, over his own body and mind, the individual is sovereign.”

In the context of our present pandemic, individuals who refuse to wear face masks and exercise social distancing in public justify their actions by appealing to their individual freedom. Mill, the strongest defender of individual freedom one can find, would point out that such behavior constitutes a clear and present danger to others who may contract the virus because of such behavior and, as such, society is justified in limiting the individuals actions.

Exercise your freedom, but don’t harm others.

ROSS GROSSMAN

Sebastopol

Trusting health officials

EDITOR: “A full recovery of the economy will really depend on people being confident that it’s safe to go out,” said Jerome Powell, the chairman of the Federal Reserve Board of Governors.

I will be confident that it’s safe to go out when Sonoma County medical experts tell me when and under what circumstances it is safe. I trust the extensive medical expertise of the health officer, Dr. Sundari Mase, and health director Barbie Robinson.

I also appreciate their commitment to patient confidentiality in this era of hacking, phishing, trolling and spam.

I don’t trust the Sonoma County Sheriff’s Office to enforce health department regulations since Sheriff Mark Essick clearly thinks he can decide which regulations to enforce and which to ignore. This lack of enforcement puts a burden on small store owners in unincorporated Sonoma county, where I live. It also makes me feel less safe to shop locally. (See quote above.)

I am very disappointed in the reaction of some county supervisors, who state, incorrectly, that the sheriff’s unprofessionalism was helpful and led to changes in policy.

It seems silly to have to say this, but we need a sheriff who upholds the law and supervisors who hold him accountable.

BRIAHN KELLY-BRENNAN

Sebastopol

Conspiracy theories

EDITOR: COVID-19 is real, masks and social distancing are essential in curtailing the spread of the virus, and this has absolutely nothing to do with electing Joe Biden (“The virus hoax,” Letters, Tuesday). This incendiary rant is promoting conspiracy theories that are one of the causes of the great divide in our society.

NANCY DELLERGO

Santa Rosa

Courageous youth

EDITOR: I’d like to respond to the letter written by Barbara Cuneo (“Rampaging mobs,” Saturday). I am very proud of our young people and those who have marched to protest police brutality and racial injustice. They have shown awareness and courage.

I, too, am of an age where much has been witnessed, and I regret that I and many of my generation haven’t done enough to protest injustice in our country. We have been too complacent and comfortable with the status quo.

It is the younger generation that has demonstrated against unjust wars, mass shootings and destruction of the environment, and shown support for teachers.

No one condones destruction of property or looting, which seems to be a serious side effect of mass demonstrations, but it gives me hope that so many are committed to standing up for racial equality.

CONNIE CODDING

Santa Rosa

