Mathews: Why California should celebrate Monterey’s birthday

Monterey turns 250 next month. The rest of the state should claim the date as its birthday, too.

Monterey’s beginnings are the closest thing California, an orphan of a state, has to a birth story. Admission Day — Sept. 9, 1850, when California became an American state — isn’t a birthday, since California was a province of Spain and Mexico before that. We can’t know the exact day, thousands of years ago, when native peoples arrived. And early European explorers (like Sebastián Vizcaino, who gave Monterey its name) didn’t stick around long enough to establish much.

By default, that leaves June 3, 1770, when Junipero Serra, California’s unsaintly saint, and Spanish Capt. Gaspar de Portola founded Monterey, which would become California’s first capital — and most enduring place.

A quarter-millennium later, Monterey is often dismissed as too precious, too much a place apart. But the same has been said about California. Indeed, the peninsula city — with its special ability to connect the past to the future — has become an emblem of our state.

The mission system began in San Diego in 1769, but Monterey’s mission, quickly relocated to Carmel, was Serra’s headquarters. In 1776, Spain declared Monterey the capital of its Alta California colony, soon inspiring other Spanish settlements, including San Jose and Los Angeles.

In 1822, Mexico took over Monterey, which remained provincial capital while also becoming an official port of entry, commercial center and California’s front door.

In that role, Monterey changed the world’s perception of California — from feudal Spanish backwater into a highly desirable destination. “The cosmopolitan atmosphere created by the international trade helped make Monterey a hotbed of liberal thought,” wrote historian J.D. Conway in “Monterey: Presidio Pueblo and Port.”

California’s tradition of political revolt got its start when Montereños rebelled against provincial governors appointed by Mexico City.

Monterey was where the Americanization of California began, with its peaceful 1846 conquest. In 1849, Monterey hosted the convention to produce the state constitution that California used to muscle its way into the U.S. in 1850.

After statehood, a misguided conventional wisdom held that Monterey no longer mattered. Sure, the place suffered some indignities. A land baron stole 30,000 acres. Santa Cruz formed its own separate county. And Salinas stole Monterey’s status as the county seat through a deal that allowed the city of Hollister to make itself the seat of its own breakaway county, San Benito.

Despite these blows, Monterey — a global-facing Spanish-Mexican-Catholic city — kept prospering. Its sleepy reputation reflected the ignorance of the rest of California, which was growing more Anglo, more nativist, more Protestant and more violent toward native peoples than the missions had ever been. “California’s change from a Hispanic culture to an Anglo-Protestant culture made Monterey appear to be out of the mainstream,” Conway wrote.

Monterey quietly kept welcoming people: Chinese fishermen, Portuguese whalers from the Azores, artists forming colonies and migrants from Japan, Sicily, Spain, the Balkans and the Dust Bowl. These enterprising arrivals kept making Monterey the capital of various things.

During the revival of interest in California’s Spanish heritage, Monterey mined its historic architecture to become the adobe capital of California. Advances in fishing and canning then made Monterey the sardine capital of the world. Military educational facilities — from the Navy’s Postgraduate School to the Defense Language Institute to the Monterey Institute of International Studies — allowed Monterey to declare itself the language capital of the world.