Cadava: Latino Republicans, then and now

Mike Garcia, who recently won a special election for California’s 25th Congressional District seat, is a self-described “first-generation Hispanic American,” whose father immigrated with his family from Mexico. He is also a Republican. And while that fact puts him out of step with many California Hispanics, he isn’t as much of an outlier as you might think.

California is a blue state, and Latinos in the state skew Democratic, too. But in 2016, according to CNN exit polling, 24% of the approximately 3 million Latinos who voted in California cast ballots for President Donald Trump. And while only about 15% of the state’s Hispanic voters are registered Republicans, nearly a third of California Latinos say they are conservative, and another 30% describe themselves as moderate.

Garcia, a U.S. Naval Academy alum, former fighter pilot and Raytheon executive, holds positions in line with many conservatives. He supports construction of a border wall, believes in a strong national defense and wants to stem the “push for socialism in our country.”

Latino Republicans like Garcia are heirs to a conservative movement that started in California more than half a century ago. The first Hispanic group formed to rally national support for a Republican, Latinos con Eisenhower, was founded by Mexican Americans here. And California Mexican Americans were also the first Latinos to hold prominent roles in Republican presidential administrations.

When I began researching my book on the Hispanic Republican movement, I wrongly assumed it had started in Florida, led by Cuban exiles. What I found instead is that Cubans weren’t influential within the Republican Party until the 1980s, when they gained clout during President Ronald Reagan’s first term.

Mexican Americans in California, by contrast, joined the Republican Party in significant numbers through the 1950s and 1960s, back when the state generally was far more conservative than it is now. In many ways the fit with the party was natural for a constituency that valued family, church and work so highly. And many Latinos at the time felt that they’d been ignored by Democrats, who tended to come around only when they needed votes.

California politicians like Richard Nixon and Reagan — with the help of political strategists such as Stuart Spencer — reached out to the burgeoning Hispanic population in new ways. Unlike Eastern politicians, who saw civil rights primarily in black and white, Nixon and Reagan were familiar with their communities and understood their concerns.

One Mexican American from California wrote that Nixon, whose family owned a gas station and grocery store in Whittier, “got to know us while we lived our culture in accord with our values: God, family, hard work, respect for the law, and an aversion to handouts.” Reagan, meanwhile, rode on horseback alongside the descendants of Californios — Mexicans who settled in California long before it was a state — from the southern border to Sacramento. When Reagan ran for president, he said that during his tenure as governor he hired more Mexican Americans than any of his predecessors.

It was during Reagan’s first term that relations began to sour between GOP leaders and California’s Hispanic Republicans, who were dismayed at the party’s growing nativist policies. Reagan himself didn’t think a wall should divide the United States and Mexico, but other Republicans had begun calling for one. And when Congress put forth comprehensive immigration reform, Hispanic Republicans supported the bill’s amnesty provision but were skeptical of employer sanctions, which they feared would lead to discrimination against Hispanics.