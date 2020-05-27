Wednesday’s Letters to the Editor

Let popular vote rule

EDITOR: In 2012, Donald Trump said “the Electoral College is a disaster for a democracy a total sham and a travesty. On Nov. 13, 2016, Trump said, “I would rather see it where you went with simple votes. You know you get 100 million votes and somebody gets 90 million votes, and you win. There is a reason for doing this. Because it brings all the states into play. I would rather have the entire popular vote decide a presidency than 12 states decide.”

Yeah, Donald Trump! Well said. With a popular vote format, more people might vote. The “my vote doesn’t count attitude” would vanish. It wouldn’t matter where you live, thus eliminating the archaic swing state concept.

There are 196 countries in the world, more than half of which are democracies. The United States is the only one that doesn’t have a popular vote to decide the presidency. Let’s do something about it. Notify your congressional leaders. After all, Trump called the Electoral College a disaster, a sham and a travesty.

ANDY FRAUENHOFER

Santa Rosa

Too much testing

EDITOR: Having taught classes from kindergarten to university level, plus 20 years as a school administrator, I applaud UC President Janet Napolitano for making changes to standardized testing (“UC systems decision on SAT sets precedent,” May 24).

It seems to me that the school testing increased substantially during the George W. Bush presidency. As it was later revealed, the Bush family was deeply invested in test creation. It was a family business. They profited. This past year, tests again gained notoriety due to their misuse. Again, it advantaged the wealthy.

Right now, and I think that Napolitano senses it, we need to look at other criteria for entrance to universities — hopefully, opening our doors of opportunity to a more diverse and qualified group of young people.

MATHILDA CASSIDY

Santa Rosa

Trump’s ‘cure’

EDITOR: It seems to me that any doctor prescribing hydrochloroquine for patients as a preventive to the coronavirus ought to be fined (“Trump taking risky drug,” May 19). There are so many people who really need this drug for serious medical conditions. A shortage could be catastrophic for them. Shame on Donald Trump for perpetuating an unproven use of this drug and putting even more lives at risk than he already has.

STEVIE LAZO

Santa Rosa

Staying green

EDITOR: With a small adjustment, consumers can keep their green habits going (“Virus erodes consumer’s green habits,” May 17). You needn’t accept single-use plastic bags or paper bags at the store. After purchasing your items, refill your shopping cart and push it out to your car. Then unpack the items into your reusable bags. Presto.

HELEN KOCHENDERFER

Santa Rosa

SMART, try again

EDITOR: Although the coronavirus dominates the news, climate change hasn’t gone away, and COVID-19 has confirmed the value of science and scientists, just as in the issue of climate.

Since transportation is the single largest source of carbon emissions causing climate change, by removing cars from Highway 101, reducing emissions and providing transit for workers, students and visitors, SMART is a key component in the campaign for climate justice.