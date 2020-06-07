Murphy: Contact tracing is harder than it sounds

How likely are you to answer an unknown number popping up on your caller ID? And if you were to pick up, how likely is it that you would disclose personal information about yourself and your family, friends and colleagues to the stranger on the other end of the line?

Ask any census worker, public opinion pollster or cold caller, and they will tell you the answer to both questions is “not likely.” Indeed, the pickup rate for unfamiliar or unidentified numbers in those circumstances is as low as 6%. And the people who do answer are often wary and uncooperative, if not abusive.

That resistance is the crux of the problem with contact tracing, which health experts say is essential to containing the coronavirus.

The idea is to reach out to everyone who has tested positive for the virus, find out whom they might have inadvertently exposed and encourage them all to avoid infecting others. But an army of 180,000 contact tracers provisioned with telephone headsets and scripts does not guarantee that anyone will want to talk to them, much less follow their advice.

A storied group of venereal disease investigators from the last century provides some clues on what it might take for contract tracing to be effective and whether the current patchwork of city and state programs is missing the mark.

“The best contact tracers that we have ever had came out of the VD investigation program started after World War II,” said Dr. William Foege, a former director of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention who is credited with devising the global strategy that led to the eradication of smallpox in the 1970s.

This was an elite cadre of carefully vetted and trained individuals who, starting in 1948, were tasked by the Public Health Service to contact trace cases of venereal disease, particularly syphilis. Syphilis was a scourge back then; during wartime, approximately 25,000 positive tests were reported annually in New York City alone.

The shame associated with syphilis made it especially difficult to get infected people to talk. And tracking down contacts was a challenge when often all you had to go on was, “the girl who frequents the red-door bar downtown” or “a guy who said he was a brush salesman from Topeka.” Nevertheless, public health advisers, or PHAs, as the investigators were called, were astoundingly effective. By the mid-1950s, syphilis rates were the lowest they had ever been. (Also of note, it was a relentless PHA who blew the whistle on the infamous Tuskegee experiment.)

“They had to be psychiatrists, detectives and problem-solvers all at once,” Foege said. He worked closely with many public health advisers who ended up at the CDC spearheading efforts to contain other infectious diseases, such as smallpox, measles, HIV/AIDS, cholera and Ebola.

The boss of the operation was Lida Usilton, a poker-playing biostatistician. Under her direction, all PHAs went through the same selection process. They had to have a college degree — liberal arts preferred — and a variety of work experiences and backgrounds was a plus. One put himself through school working as a dishwasher and a lumberjack. Another was a former farmhand and football player. Some were prisoners of war.

The thinking was that contact tracers had to be able to talk as easily with a Wall Street banker as with a migrant worker. They were interviewed extensively to see whether they had the kind of emotional intelligence that made people want to talk to them and whether they could easily manage conversational curveballs, like when a female contact revealed she was biologically a man.