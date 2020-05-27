PD Editorial: Insider trading is too easy in Congress

Federal investigators are looking into allegations of insider stock trading by North Carolina Sen. Richard Burr. The case illustrates the need for stronger bulwarks against corruption.

Burr sold off up to $1.7 million worth of stock after getting a briefing from health officials in mid-February. The COVID-19 pandemic had not yet arrived in America, but it soon would. Burr got out of the market just in time. Most Americans with retirement accounts were not so lucky nor so prescient.

While Burr was selling off his stocks, he told Americans that all was well. The Trump administration was on the case, and COVID-19 wouldn’t be all that bad. That was only the public message, though. Behind closed doors, he warned wealthy supporters that things could get 1918 flu pandemic bad. He wasn’t wrong.

No doubt members of Congress often are sorely tempted to turn a profit using the special information and power they have. Just knowing that Boeing is about to get a big contract, for example, could give them a chance to buy shares before the news breaks and the stock price goes up.

Americans — and the law — expect better. If Burr sold his stocks because he learned something in confidential congressional briefings, he likely committed illegal insider trading.

The U.S. Justice Department, the Securities and Exchange Commission and the Senate Ethics Committee all are looking into Burr’s stock sell-off. For a criminal case, prosecutors would need to show that Burr used his proprietary knowledge improperly and didn’t sell off based on public knowledge or just because he’s planning to retire and wanted to move his nest egg into less-volatile holdings. That might be a tough lift.

California Sen. Dianne Feinstein and at least two other senators also sold stocks around the same time. On Tuesday, the Justice Department notified Feinstein and two other senators that it had dropped its inquiry into their trades.

Whether Burr is convicted of a crime is almost secondary. If he is, he should be punished. But the harm to public trust in government is already done, and restoring it will require more than an investigation.

Smart reform is on the table in legislation introduced by Oregon Sen. Jeff Merkley and a trio of House members. It would forbid members of Congress from buying and selling individual stocks. They could, however, trade diversified mutual funds and exchange-traded funds. Alternatively, they could put their holdings into a blind trust managed by someone else. Either approach would help insulate lawmakers from allegations of impropriety.

This wouldn’t be much different from how most Americans invest. People with 401(k)s rarely trade at the level of individual companies. Rather, they invest in funds that match their interests and retirement goals. One fund might prioritize aggressive growth. Another might highlight green companies.

The House bill would go one step further, too, forbidding representatives from serving on corporate boards. The Senate already has such a ban. Again, that reasonable precaution removes the temptation to vote a certain way or use inside information to benefit a company with which they have a close relationship.

By keeping their personal finances a step or two removed from individual stock holdings or from their personal management, members of Congress would help restore trust that they make decisions for their constituents and their country, not their investment account balance.

