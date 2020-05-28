PD Editorial: Americans need a chance to mourn 100,000 virus deaths

America passed a grim milestone on Wednesday — 100,000 lives lost to the coronavirus.

It has been less than four months since the first known U.S. death, and the total already has grown so large that it is difficult to fathom.

To put that number in perspective, consider this: COVID-19 deaths exceed the combined populations of Petaluma, Windsor and Cotati.

Coronavirus deaths since February are more than double the number of combat deaths during the Vietnam War, which lasted two decades.

They are almost triple the number of Americans killed in auto accidents in a typical year, and more than twice the number of firearms-related deaths.

In the tallies published in newspapers and fixed on TV screens, the United States, with just over 4% of the world’s population, accounts for 28% of the deaths.

That may simply reflect more thorough reporting by American health officials. However, disparities between death rates for 2020 and previous years suggest that the coronavirus death toll already may be considerably higher than 100,000.

The number, whatever it is, is still growing at a rate of about 1,000 deaths each day, so there could be 100,000 more deaths by the end of September.

But statistics cannot tell the story of the pandemic. The victims are people, not entries on a spreadsheet. They are parents and grandparents, husbands and wives, sons and daughters. They are neighbors, friends and coworkers, and each death is cause for grief.

Mourning together can be comforting, but restrictions on large gatherings extend to funerals, so we must find other ways to say goodbye.

On Sunday, in an extraordinary tribute, the New York Times dedicated its entire front page, plus two inside pages, to the “incalculable loss” from the coronavirus pandemic. The Times listed the names of almost 1,000 victims, each with a descriptive phrase culled from newspapers around the country. The name of Santa Rosa Police Detective Marylou Armer, who died March 31, was near the top of the front page.

At times, our national elected leaders have helped Americans cope with tragedy.

President Barack Obama stood in the pulpit and sang “Amazing Grace” during a memorial service for the victims of a mass shooting at a Charleston, South Carolina church in 2015.

In 1986, President Ronald Reagan pocketed his State of the Union address and delivered a eulogy for the crew of space shuttle Challenger. “We will never forget them,” he said, “nor the last time we saw them, this morning, as they prepared for their journey and waved goodbye and ‘slipped the surly bonds of earth’ to ‘touch the face of God.’ ”

Anyone hoping for eloquence — or even empathy — from President Donald Trump surely will be disappointed.

Still, he should try to help Americans grieve and put our trauma behind us. One fitting possibility for a president who wants churches and other houses of worship reopened is a national day of prayer and remembrance.

As we cope with a staggering loss of life, and the nation slowly emerges from lockdown, with hopes that the worst has passed, it’s time to pause and mourn all those we have lost to the coronavirus.

You can send a letter to the editor at letters@pressdemocrat.com.