Subscribe

Saturday’s Letters to the Editor

YOU CAN SEND A LETTER TO THE EDITOR AT LETTERS@PRESSDEMOCRAT.COM.
May 30, 2020, 12:11AM
Updated 1 hour ago

The "Follow This Story" feature will notify you when any articles related to this story are posted.

When you follow a story, the next time a related article is published — it could be days, weeks or months — you'll receive an email informing you of the update.

If you no longer want to follow a story, click the "Unfollow" link on that story. There's also an "Unfollow" link in every email notification we send you.

This tool is available only to subscribers; please make sure you're logged in if you want to follow a story.

Please note: This feature is available only to subscribers; make sure you're logged in if you want to follow a story.

Subscribe

Honoring the dead

EDITOR: This past weekend was truly a Memorial Day weekend as the death total from COVID-19 approached 100,000. I expected the president to take the opportunity to not only speak of our veterans, dead and alive, and their families, but to those who have died in this pandemic. I have expected him, at some time, to acknowledge the heroic efforts of the medical personnel who have died trying to save lives. It would not have taken much of an effort. But he did nothing.

Abraham Lincoln spoke of the dead after Gettysburg; Woodrow Wilson of the dead after World War I; Robert Kennedy after the Martin Luther King assassination; Ronald Reagan after the Challenger tragedy; George W. Bush after 9/11; Barack Obama after Sandy Hook. They all showed sorrow and compassion for those killed.

Trump instead complained about mail voting, not being treated fairly by Twitter and, for good measure, smeared a prominent television host, who is a former Republican congressman, accusing him of killing a staff member in 2001, even though he was 800 miles away at the time and the police ruled the death an accident.

Can someone from Trump’s administration please extend condolences to the friends and families of those 100,000 dead Americans?

GREG JACOBS

Sebastopol

Freeway safety

EDITOR :The $60 million Highway 101 Geyserville to Cloverdale “Big Pave” project should include a crossover barrier to help prevent the inevitable accidents in which a driver loses control and crosses over the center median, often with horrific consequences. Just look at all the damage along freeways to see how often a vehicle goes off the road and hits the guardrail.

Another observation: Having lived all my life in Sonoma County, I remember freeway exits used to have signage saying “Go back, you are going the wrong way.” These signs no doubt helped prevent wrong-way drivers, who also can cause horrible accidents, which we unfortunately read about in the paper with some regularity. Over the years, for some reason, these signs have been eliminated. Prevention of even one of these types of accidents would, in my opinion, justify their cost.

TOM HOLTZEN

Geyserville

Say no to app

EDITOR: Sonoma County shouldn’t force people to use a smartphone app to return to work (“Employees use virus app,” Monday). Many people don’t own or want to own a smartphone. People shouldn’t be forced to buy a smartphone and pay for the service to return to work. It is ignorant and arrogant for the county to assume everybody is high tech.

JAMES SHARP

Occidental

Shutdown protests

EDITOR: David Berry got it all wrong (“Familiar protesters,” Letters, May 20). No rent-a-mobs attend the peaceful Saturday afternoon rallies (he’s thinking of the George Soros- funded Democratic protests). It’s actually the very-much-alive grandmas and grandpas, their children and grandchildren who are carrying American flags and handmade signs.

He’s simply wrong to conflate all-lives-matter and right-to-life rallies with the open-up-Sonoma-County rallies. These are right-to-work and right-to-live-our-lives rallies, without the governor and health director telling us exactly what we can and cannot do.

People of all political persuasions attend because they are affected by the authoritarian quarantine — shop owners, tasting room workers, restaurant employees, teachers, students.

Breathing on 80, I am there because I object to the inconsistent and arbitrary shutdown directives. It’s fine to shop with a mask in Costco and Home Depot but not at Copperfield’s, Chico’s or Made Local. Open up the restaurants, too.

The left-leaning bureaucrats still collect their $200,000  paychecks while the frustrated worker bees are unemployed. An ironic twist is that some workers collect enough unemployment plus the government grant that they won’t take back their old jobs. Come on down, and meet your neighbors.

SANDY METZGER

Santa Rosa

Reasons to vote by mail

EDITOR: If all states use vote by mail, the advantages are reducing the spread of the coronavirus, helping the U.S. Postal Service and increasing the number of voters. Best of all, it would infuriate President Donald Trump. Come on, America, we can do this.

JON YATABE

Bodega Bay

Pandemic positives

EDITOR: We tend to concentrate on the negative aspects of the pandemic, but there are some good things happening:

Most families have access to a computer and the internet. It’s easy to communicate with family, friends and neighbors, to check on one another.

People offer their services to the elderly in picking up groceries and other essentials.

There is time to observe nature, like the bird perched on a cable enjoying a cool shower on a rainy day.

We can catch up on projects that have accumulated, such as cleaning closets and drawers.

Those of us who can stay home don’t have to be constantly watching the time, to be here and run over there.

Food and medications have been available.

I am thankful for those whose jobs are essential and have sacrificed being with their families to meet the needs of the rest of us. Moral support is seen in many ways.

YOLANDA V. MARTÍNEZ

Santa Rosa

You can send a letter to the editor at letters@pressdemocrat.com.

Please read our commenting policy
  • No profanity, abuse, racism, hate speech or personal attacks on others.
  • No spam or off-topic posts. Keep the conversation to the theme of the article.
  • No disinformation about current events. Claims of "Fake News" will be delayed for moderation
  • No name calling. "Orange Menace", "Libtards", etc. are not respectful.
Send a letter to the editor

Our Network

Sonoma Index-Tribune
Petaluma Argus Courier
North Bay Business Journal
Sonoma Magazine
Bite Club Eats
La Prensa Sonoma
Emerald Report
Spirited Magazine