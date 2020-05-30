Saturday’s Letters to the Editor

Honoring the dead

EDITOR: This past weekend was truly a Memorial Day weekend as the death total from COVID-19 approached 100,000. I expected the president to take the opportunity to not only speak of our veterans, dead and alive, and their families, but to those who have died in this pandemic. I have expected him, at some time, to acknowledge the heroic efforts of the medical personnel who have died trying to save lives. It would not have taken much of an effort. But he did nothing.

Abraham Lincoln spoke of the dead after Gettysburg; Woodrow Wilson of the dead after World War I; Robert Kennedy after the Martin Luther King assassination; Ronald Reagan after the Challenger tragedy; George W. Bush after 9/11; Barack Obama after Sandy Hook. They all showed sorrow and compassion for those killed.

Trump instead complained about mail voting, not being treated fairly by Twitter and, for good measure, smeared a prominent television host, who is a former Republican congressman, accusing him of killing a staff member in 2001, even though he was 800 miles away at the time and the police ruled the death an accident.

Can someone from Trump’s administration please extend condolences to the friends and families of those 100,000 dead Americans?

GREG JACOBS

Sebastopol

Freeway safety

EDITOR :The $60 million Highway 101 Geyserville to Cloverdale “Big Pave” project should include a crossover barrier to help prevent the inevitable accidents in which a driver loses control and crosses over the center median, often with horrific consequences. Just look at all the damage along freeways to see how often a vehicle goes off the road and hits the guardrail.

Another observation: Having lived all my life in Sonoma County, I remember freeway exits used to have signage saying “Go back, you are going the wrong way.” These signs no doubt helped prevent wrong-way drivers, who also can cause horrible accidents, which we unfortunately read about in the paper with some regularity. Over the years, for some reason, these signs have been eliminated. Prevention of even one of these types of accidents would, in my opinion, justify their cost.

TOM HOLTZEN

Geyserville

Say no to app

EDITOR: Sonoma County shouldn’t force people to use a smartphone app to return to work (“Employees use virus app,” Monday). Many people don’t own or want to own a smartphone. People shouldn’t be forced to buy a smartphone and pay for the service to return to work. It is ignorant and arrogant for the county to assume everybody is high tech.

JAMES SHARP

Occidental

Shutdown protests

EDITOR: David Berry got it all wrong (“Familiar protesters,” Letters, May 20). No rent-a-mobs attend the peaceful Saturday afternoon rallies (he’s thinking of the George Soros- funded Democratic protests). It’s actually the very-much-alive grandmas and grandpas, their children and grandchildren who are carrying American flags and handmade signs.

He’s simply wrong to conflate all-lives-matter and right-to-life rallies with the open-up-Sonoma-County rallies. These are right-to-work and right-to-live-our-lives rallies, without the governor and health director telling us exactly what we can and cannot do.

People of all political persuasions attend because they are affected by the authoritarian quarantine — shop owners, tasting room workers, restaurant employees, teachers, students.