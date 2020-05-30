The Last Word: This week’s top picks

“Ah, one kid’s meal, and I’ll take a vodka martini. You’d better super-size the martini.”

BOB CHARBONNIER, Santa Rosa

“Is this the drive-thru COVID testing site?”

JIM LANCE, Healdsburg

“I’ll have my old life back. Oh yeah, and a side of fries.”

BRIAN CRAWFORD, Petaluma

“What do you mean I’m not social distancing or wearing a mask?”

JACQUES BOYER, Penngrove

“He’d like a ‘happier meal,’ and I’ll take the sedative sandwich.”

JACK BAUMAN, Windsor

“One box of chlorine wipes and two packages of face masks and latex clothes.”

TED CHAMBERLIN, Santa Rosa