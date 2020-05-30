The Last Word: This week’s top picks
“Ah, one kid’s meal, and I’ll take a vodka martini. You’d better super-size the martini.”
BOB CHARBONNIER, Santa Rosa
“Is this the drive-thru COVID testing site?”
JIM LANCE, Healdsburg
“I’ll have my old life back. Oh yeah, and a side of fries.”
BRIAN CRAWFORD, Petaluma
“What do you mean I’m not social distancing or wearing a mask?”
JACQUES BOYER, Penngrove
“He’d like a ‘happier meal,’ and I’ll take the sedative sandwich.”
JACK BAUMAN, Windsor
“One box of chlorine wipes and two packages of face masks and latex clothes.”
TED CHAMBERLIN, Santa Rosa