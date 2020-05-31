Golis: For the class of 2020, more circumstance than pomp

There’s plenty of misery to go around these days — death, illness, jobs lost, lives turned upside down. From our living room couches, we are only beginning to understand all the ways that this pandemic will cause harm.

And then there is what happened to the class of 2020, young people whose season of celebrations vanished — left to yard signs, video conferences and waves from passing cars.

For this year’s graduates, the rites of passage were taken away by a virus that has killed more than 100,000 Americans in four months. Proms, parties, family gatherings, award ceremonies, commencements, the daily interactions with friends and classmates — all gone.

Just a few weeks ago, some soon-to-be high school graduates looked forward to learning where they would be admitted to college in the fall. Now they are waiting to learn whether there will be college in the fall.

Other graduates looked forward to finding jobs. Now they wonder if there will be jobs. The chair of the state’s economic recovery task force last week said the state’s economy is in “free-fall.”

What are we to say to these graduates?

We could start by apologizing for what is being left to them — a collapsing economy, economic inequality, unprecedented debt, political dysfunction.

And while a worldwide virus remains an accident of nature, few would say the state and national governments were adequately prepared for this pandemic. In a country once known for its capacity to get things done, there were persistent shortages of test kits and protective gear for health care and other front-line workers. At every level of government, statements were too often inconsistent and, therefore, confusing.

We will be tempted to downplay this unhappy legacy because it’s easier than acknowledging that we messed up.

The truth is, it’s going to be tough for a while.

The day will come when a vaccine, herd immunity or both will curb this virus, but the damage will persist. So will the economic inequality and political dysfunction that have been brought into sharper focus by this pandemic.

Having recited this grim litany, I would say this to the class of 2020:

Get over it.

History reminds us that pandemics, economic turmoil and political chaos happen from time to time.

Your days will be better spent on the task of putting things right.

You could begin by organizing and transforming your generation into a political force. In so many ways, the rules of the game are written to reward the people who vote — and to disadvantage those who don’t.

In the category of those who don’t vote or otherwise exercise their rights as citizens, young people are often mentioned first.

But it doesn’t have to be that way. Given the world you inherit, you have reasons to be motivated — motivated being the polite word for how you should think about these things.

You’ve heard the rest before:

— Get an education so your life will offer choices.

— Keep being tolerant of people different from yourselves. America is full of people of different ethnicities, religions and love interests. Pay no attention to folks who want to pretend otherwise.