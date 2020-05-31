PD Editorial: Sheriff shouldn’t second-guess health orders

The reaction to Sheriff Mark Essick’s abrupt decision to stop enforcing Sonoma County’s coronavirus rules was swift and almost universally negative.

“The refusal of our Sheriff Mark Essick to enforce the county public health order is a threat to my health and that of my wife, and especially to other elder and at-risk residents of Sonoma County,” said Randy Hinz of Petaluma.

“Perhaps Sonoma County’s low COVID-19 infection rate compared to other counties is precisely because of the Sonoma County public health orders,” said Gary Sciford of Santa Rosa.

Kim Clement of Santa Rosa, a former prosecutor, said: “We should begin the recall process immediately to protect ourselves from a sheriff gone rogue.”

That’s just a sampling of the comments we received in the aftermath of Essick’s surprise announcement, so it wasn’t surprising when he changed his mind in less than 24 hours.

But it was startling when he quickly reversed himself again, with an ultimatum for Dr. Sudari Mase, the county’s public health officer, that was equal parts petulant and profane, with a touch of hubris.

“I’m not following this f---ing health order,” Essick told Staff Writer Julie Johnson, “and my original statement that we’re done on June 1 stands until Dr. Mase is able to provide me with enough information that we’re on the right path.”

Where did Essick get his medical degree?

Mase is an expert in infectious diseases, and she is empowered by state law to shape the county’s response to the coronavirus pandemic with assistance, when needed, from law enforcement.

Essick says health officials haven’t been sufficiently forthcoming with detailed information about the coronavirus situation in Sonoma County, so his deputies will stop enforcing their orders. Local business owners also have pressed for more transparency from health officials, as has this newspaper. So have county supervisors.

In his defiance, however, Essick finds himself isolated. Other public officials — including the chiefs of the largest local police departments — are siding with Mase, who tapped the brakes on reopening because of a sharp increase in the rate of new infections. A few critics say she’s being too cautious, echoing complaints heard last fall when Essick ordered 200,000 people to evacuate during the Kincaid fire.

Elected officials, usually reticent to criticize one another, called Essick “tone deaf” and “reckless.”

Essick’s initial announcement landed like a grenade, and his subsequent ultimatum upended a daylong effort to resolve his concerns.

At a Friday morning meeting convened by Rep. Jared Huffman, and attended by several other elected officials, Essick said Mase agreed to provide him with more information, and Barbie Robinson, the county health director, apologized for failing to invite him to weekly meetings with first responders.

Receiving those assurances, he told the editorial board afterward, “is what changed my position.” Essick added that Mase explained her rationale for slowing down on reopening, “and I think she is making the right decision.”

But his position changed again — apparently several more times — by the end of the day.

Essick ultimately may achieve his goal of obtaining more information, but his shifting positions don’t buttress his assertion of veto power over public health orders.

California sheriffs wield a great deal of independent power, and voters rarely turn out an incumbent sheriff. A sheriff’s authority includes setting enforcement priorities for his deputies, which theoretically could include refusing to enforce a public health order.

But with power comes responsibility. And, just as Essick expected cooperation with his evacuation order, other public officials must be able to count on him to enforce their lawful orders.