Tuesday’s Letters to the Editor

Time to step up

EDITOR: I’m an emergency medicine physician. I’m writing this with a heavy heart after a difficult night shift. During this pandemic, my colleagues and I take care of anyone who walks through our doors, even when that means risking our lives or the well- being of our families. We took that oath and stand by it.

Sheriff Mark Essick has ceased to provide us with the support we need to fight an unprecedented threat (“Sheriff won’t enforce order,” Friday). His decision to stop enforcing the county’s public health orders puts the progress we have made in jeopardy. This comes as we move into a new phase of reopening and attracting some tourism to the county.

By pulling back the support that health care professionals and essential workers need, he is putting at risk the lives of Sonoma County residents. Masks and social distancing save lives — it’s that simple.

Essick took an oath to protect our community, and he’s violating that oath. It is shameful that a core institution is failing us at a time when trust in law enforcement is being questioned. This is the time to step up and show the commitment “to provide professional, firm, fair and compassionate public safety services with integrity and respect.” Doing anything else puts us all at risk.

DR. GEORGINA CALDERON

Healdsburg

Suffering at home

EDITOR: If you think the unrest we see in our community is only about a black man’s death at the hands of the police, you are as misguided as our local Democratic leaders. Our community has been locked up for too long. The goal post has been moved from keeping hospitals free to saving one life.

The store owner who has had to take out loans to keep their insurance up and business alive is frustrated and scared. The senior at a care facility can’t go to the doctor for an urinary infection because if you leave you get locked in your room for two weeks. So they suffer.

A good leader takes chances and doesn’t use the safety or racist cards for protection.

Our local Democratic leaders are out of touch and misguided, so we all suffer and are called racists while they enjoy their power.

BOB SEYMS

Santa Rosa

Louder than thunder

EDITOR: I was awakened Saturday by a large clap of thunder, but it wasn’t as loud as the headline of The Press Democrat (“Sheriff digs in on health order”). Sheriff Mark Essick’s conduct is unacceptable, especially in this period of civil unrest. Why is he swearing and acting so unprofessionally?

I fear for how he will oversee law enforcement in my county if this is the way he acts toward his fellow elected and appointed officials. I manage a law firm, and if I acted this way I would be fired.

I call for Essick’s resignation and apology.

CEANNE HERNDON

Santa Rosa

Exiting Afghanistan

EDITOR: Let me state that I don’t believe the press delivers “fake news.” However, readers get a take on events that can be not quite the way things really are. Case in point: The putative “peace deal” with the Taliban in Afghanistan (“Taliban outlasts superpower in 19-year war,” Wednesday).