Tuesday’s Letters to the Editor

YOU CAN SEND A LETTER TO THE EDITOR AT LETTERS@PRESSDEMOCRAT.COM.
June 2, 2020, 12:03AM
Time to step up

EDITOR: I’m an emergency medicine physician. I’m writing this with a heavy heart after a difficult night shift. During this pandemic, my colleagues and I take care of anyone who walks through our doors, even when that means risking our lives or the well- being of our families. We took that oath and stand by it.

Sheriff Mark Essick has ceased to provide us with the support we need to fight an unprecedented threat (“Sheriff won’t enforce order,” Friday). His decision to stop enforcing the county’s public health orders puts the progress we have made in jeopardy. This comes as we move into a new phase of reopening and attracting some tourism to the county.

By pulling back the support that health care professionals and essential workers need, he is putting at risk the lives of Sonoma County residents. Masks and social distancing save lives — it’s that simple.

Essick took an oath to protect our community, and he’s violating that oath. It is shameful that a core institution is failing us at a time when trust in law enforcement is being questioned. This is the time to step up and show the commitment “to provide professional, firm, fair and compassionate public safety services with integrity and respect.” Doing anything else puts us all at risk.

DR. GEORGINA CALDERON

Healdsburg

Suffering at home

EDITOR: If you think the unrest we see in our community is only about a black man’s death at the hands of the police, you are as misguided as our local Democratic leaders. Our community has been locked up for too long. The goal post has been moved from keeping hospitals free to saving one life.

The store owner who has had to take out loans to keep their insurance up and business alive is frustrated and scared. The senior at a care facility can’t go to the doctor for an urinary infection because if you leave you get locked in your room for two weeks. So they suffer.

A good leader takes chances and doesn’t use the safety or racist cards for protection.

Our local Democratic leaders are out of touch and misguided, so we all suffer and are called racists while they enjoy their power.

BOB SEYMS

Santa Rosa

Louder than thunder

EDITOR: I was awakened Saturday by a large clap of thunder, but it wasn’t as loud as the headline of The Press Democrat (“Sheriff digs in on health order”). Sheriff Mark Essick’s conduct is unacceptable, especially in this period of civil unrest. Why is he swearing and acting so unprofessionally?

I fear for how he will oversee law enforcement in my county if this is the way he acts toward his fellow elected and appointed officials. I manage a law firm, and if I acted this way I would be fired.

I call for Essick’s resignation and apology.

CEANNE HERNDON

Santa Rosa

Exiting Afghanistan

EDITOR: Let me state that I don’t believe the press delivers “fake news.” However, readers get a take on events that can be not quite the way things really are. Case in point: The putative “peace deal” with the Taliban in Afghanistan (“Taliban outlasts superpower in 19-year war,” Wednesday).

Americans have been sold a bill of goods. We have been in Afghanistan for 19 years and have defeated exactly nobody. The only thing remotely peaceful about this deal is that the Taliban can start killing Afghanis without fear of American reprisal.

How do I know this? Why, the Taliban have said it all along. They want the Americans to get the hell out of Afghanistan so they can establish a caliphate.

Let’s at least recognize this peace deal for what it is. We have surrendered or been defeated, maybe both.

We’ve seen this movie before. It’s another Vietnam, without the draft. Not to be maudlin, but it’s apropos. If you’re over 75, do you remember Pete Seeger, the Kingston Trio, and Peter, Paul and Mary? “Oh, when will they ever learn?”

ED SHOOP

Sonoma

Life in Trumpland

EDITOR: In “Trumpland,” nothing means anything anymore. We have heard about fake news and alternative facts. During the impeachment proceeding, we heard Donald Trump’s attorneys and sycophants make arguments based on alternative law by pounding the table and attacking the process and the witnesses to distract from the evidence.

Now, during the COVID-19 crisis, we hear Trumpian views based on alternative science in contradiction to the opinions of medical and scientific experts.

Trump, a Narcissus, has led this country down a slippery slope where down is up and up is down. Reality, you say? We don’t need no stinking reality. It’s all about being arbitrary and capricious in Trumpland.

GENE COLOMBINI

Santa Rosa

Masked heroes

EDITOR: What does wearing a mask indicate about a person? Are they a wimp, or behaving like sheep, allowing themselves to be told what to do? Or are they being superheroes, willing to be uncomfortable so that others might live?

Growing up, I admired Superman, the man of steel, and Wonder Woman, with her lariat of truth. How about having spidey sense when it comes to keeping people safe, or moving like Flash to protect others?

When I see someone shopping and wearing that mask, I want to tell them that they are my superheroes. They are as heroic as our front-line workers, our first responders, our nurses, doctors, respiratory therapists and all the people who keep us healthy.

So when you wonder if it’s worthwhile to steam up those glasses, or have hair getting tangled up in the mask strings, remember you are a superhero.

HELEN SALEMI

Santa Rosa

